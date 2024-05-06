✕ Close Man bites young boy's ear live on air at World Snooker Championship

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Qualifier Jak Jones will have to battle back from 11-6 down after Kyren Wilson made a dominant start to this World Snooker Championship final and then clinched a dramatic final frame of the opening night.

The first session of the best-of-35 Crucible Theatre showpiece, held over two days, was controlled from start to finish by Wilson, opening with a superb 129 and scoring freely throughout with a nervy Jones unable to find his flow. With some uncharacteristically loose safety play from the Welshman affording him regularly opportunities to build breaks, Wilson showed off his clean cueing to take the first seven frames of the match before Jones at last got on the board in the final frame of the afternoon session to trail 7-1.

Jones fought back in the evening session, however, and reached the last frame of the night only four frames behind. He cleared the final red to leave Wilson needing a snooker, but Wilson managed to find the snooker and pot all of the colours – including a tense final black at the end of a long battle – to steal the frame and earn an 11-6 overnight lead.