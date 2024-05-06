Jak Jones vs Kyren Wilson LIVE: World Snooker Championship final score and updates from day two
Jak Jones faces Kyren Wilson in the final at the Crucible as both players look to land a first major title
Qualifier Jak Jones will have to battle back from 11-6 down after Kyren Wilson made a dominant start to this World Snooker Championship final and then clinched a dramatic final frame of the opening night.
The first session of the best-of-35 Crucible Theatre showpiece, held over two days, was controlled from start to finish by Wilson, opening with a superb 129 and scoring freely throughout with a nervy Jones unable to find his flow. With some uncharacteristically loose safety play from the Welshman affording him regularly opportunities to build breaks, Wilson showed off his clean cueing to take the first seven frames of the match before Jones at last got on the board in the final frame of the afternoon session to trail 7-1.
Jones fought back in the evening session, however, and reached the last frame of the night only four frames behind. He cleared the final red to leave Wilson needing a snooker, but Wilson managed to find the snooker and pot all of the colours – including a tense final black at the end of a long battle – to steal the frame and earn an 11-6 overnight lead.
World Championship finalist Jak Jones hits out at ‘pathetic’ complaints over style of play
Jak Jones headed into his first World Snooker Championship final blasting his “pathetic” rivals for putting their own demise down to his attritional style of play.
The 30-year-old became only the ninth qualifier to reach a Crucible final after securing a 17-12 win over Stuart Bingham late on Saturday night.
According to World Snooker Tour’s seasonal average shot times, Jones is the 107th slowest of 128 players on the tour, with each shot taking over 28 seconds. Only Zhang Anda in this year’s tournament was slower.
Who is Kyren Wilson? The snooker star edging closer to ending major title drought
For Kyren Wilson, a maiden World Championship title could finally allow a man long tipped for a major title to fulfil the potential he has shown throughout his career.
Born in Kettering, the 32-year-old first turned professional in 2010 and soon established himself as one of snooker’s brightest young stars, recovering from a loss of form and regaining his World Tour card to return to the top tier of the sport in 2013.
Wilson immediately made an impact, forging a reputation as a player who could beat anyone on his day as he built the consistency required to challenge at the highest level. By 2015, it had arrived — at the Shanghai Masters, Wilson came all the way through qualifying to stun Judd Trump in the final and secure his first ranking title.
Who is Jak Jones? The Welsh qualifier making history at the World Snooker Championship
It took Jak Jones time to reach snooker’s biggest stage but the Welshman has made his presence felt since stepping into the Crucible. Nine times the 30-year-old tried and failed to make it through qualifying for the World Snooker Championship before finally breaking through last year — but Jones has swiftly established himself as a Sheffield specialist.
The Welshman’s attritional style of play has not been to everyone’s taste, however. As Jones headed into his first World Championship final, he blasted “pathetic” criticism from opponents Stuart Bingham and Judd Trump, who both implied his frustrating tactics had affected their rhythm and ultimately contributed to their defeats.
Kyren Wilson leads World Championship final after black ball drama stalls Jak Jones’ comeback
Jak Jones missed a golden chance to pile the pressure on his opponent Kyren Wilson as his improbable Crucible comeback came up short at the end of the first day of the World Snooker Championship final.
Jones scraped away at an early 7-1 deficit but lost out in a dramatic black ball climax to the final frame of the day which let 12th seed Wilson off the hook and heading into Monday’s concluding sessions with an 11-6 lead.
Reflecting on his missed chance to move within three frames of his opponent, a visibly deflated Jones told the BBC: “It’s a miracle that I’m still in it, I played shocking. I’m absolutely knackered and I think if I’d had a decent night’s sleep last night I could have done better.”
World Snooker Championship 2024 prize money
Kyren Wilson and Jak Jones face off on the final day of the World Snooker Championship 2024 today.
The pair will be eager to write their names into the history books at the Crucible in what has been an unpredictable tournament this year with plenty of upsets. Wilson carried a five-frame lead into Monday in the race to 18 frames.
But Jones has proven to be a fierce competitor and able to grind out victories from difficult positions, leaving the final delicately poised with two sessions remaining.
Jak Jones on prospect of winning World Snooker Championship as a qualifier
“It is crazy and totally unexpected coming into the tournament,” Jones said.
“I don’t think I’ve played particularly well, I haven’t scored particularly well, but my match-play has got me through.”
Kyren Wilson 11-6 Jak Jones
Could fatigue become an issue in the closing stages of this final?
Jak Jones has played almost double the amount of snooker that Kyren Wilson has played, given his longer route at the Crucible.
Kyren Wilson 11-6 Jak Jones
So the players will return tomorrow afternoon with Kyren Wilson leading 11-6. How different it would have been had Jak Jones only been trailing by three frames, rather than five, but he’s still in this match, just.
Jones will need a fast start on Monday if he is to become world champion. Join us then.
Kyren Wilson speaks
“It’s not only the scoreline, it was needing a snooker, it’s about the way the last frame was won. There was a lot of tension there, some good safety, so I was proud of how I held it together. I had a target of 11 in my head and I achieved it.”
Jak Jones speaks
“I’m absolutely knackered. If I had a decent night’s sleep last night I could have done something this morning. It’s a miracle I’m still in it. Hopefully I get a good night’s sleep tonight, come out flying tomorrow.”
