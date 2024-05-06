Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kyren Wilson and Jak Jones face off on the final day of the World Snooker Championship 2024 today.

The pair will be eager to write their names into the history books at the Crucible in what has been an unpredictable tournament this year with plenty of upsets. Wilson carried a five-frame lead into Monday in the race to 18 frames.

But Jones has proven to be a fierce competitor and able to grind out victories from difficult positions, leaving the final delicately poised with two sessions remaining.

Here is everything you need to know about the prize money for the 2024 World Snooker Championship:

How much is the prize fund?

The World Championship is the richest prize in snooker with players sharing a total prize fund of £2,395,000. The winner will receive £500,000, with the runner-up pocketing £200,000 and the losing semi-finalists netting £100,000 each.

Last 112 - £5,000

Last 80 - £10,000

Last 48 - £15,000

Last 32 - £20,000

Last 16 - £30,000

Quarter-finalists - £50,000

Semi-finalists - £100,000

Runner-up - £200,000

Winner - £500,000

An additional £15,000 is available to the player who compiles the highest break (including the qualifying stage), while two maximums made across any of the three triple crown events this season will be rewarded with a £147,000 bonus.

World Snooker Championship results

First round

Tom Ford 10-6 Ricky Walden

Stephen Maguire 10-7 Ali Carter

Judd Trump 10-5 Hossein Vafaei

Jak Jones 10-4 Zhang Anda

David Gilbert 10-9 Luca Brecel

Shaun Murphy 10-5 Lyu Haotian

Joe O’Connor 10-6 Mark Selby

Robert Milkins 10-9 Pang Junxu

Si Jiahui 10-9 Mark Williams

Stuart Bingham 10-5 Gary Wilson

Ryan Day 10-8 Barry Hawkins

Mark Allen 10-6 Robbie Williams

Jack Lisowski 10-9 Ding Junhui

Kyren Wilson 10-1 Dominic Dale

John Higgins 10-6 Jamie Jones

Ronnie O’Sullivan 10-1 Jackson Page

Second round

Judd Trump 13-7 Tom Ford

David Gilbert 13-4 Robert Milkins

Jak Jones 13-9 Si Jiahui

Stephen Maguire 13-9 Shaun Murphy

Kyren Wilson 13-6 Joe O’Connor

Ronnie O’Sullivan 13-7 Ryan Day

John Higgins 13-12 Mark Allen

Stuart Bingham 13-11 Jack Lisowski

Quarter-finals

Jak Jones 13-9 Judd Trump

David Gilbert 13-8 Stephen Maguire

Kyren Wilson 13-8 John Higgins

Stuart Bingham 13-10 Ronnie O’Sullivan

Semi-finals

Kyren Wilson 17-11 David Gilbert

Jak Jones 17-12 Stuart Bingham

Upcoming schedule

Monday 6 May – final (best of 35)

1pm

Kyren Wilson 11-6 Jak Jones

7pm

Kyren Wilson v Jak Jones