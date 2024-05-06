World Snooker Championship 2024 prize money: How much do players earn at Crucible?
Kyren Wilson and Jak Jones face off on the final day of the World Snooker Championship 2024 today.
The pair will be eager to write their names into the history books at the Crucible in what has been an unpredictable tournament this year with plenty of upsets. Wilson carried a five-frame lead into Monday in the race to 18 frames.
But Jones has proven to be a fierce competitor and able to grind out victories from difficult positions, leaving the final delicately poised with two sessions remaining.
Here is everything you need to know about the prize money for the 2024 World Snooker Championship:
How much is the prize fund?
The World Championship is the richest prize in snooker with players sharing a total prize fund of £2,395,000. The winner will receive £500,000, with the runner-up pocketing £200,000 and the losing semi-finalists netting £100,000 each.
Last 112 - £5,000
Last 80 - £10,000
Last 48 - £15,000
Last 32 - £20,000
Last 16 - £30,000
Quarter-finalists - £50,000
Semi-finalists - £100,000
Runner-up - £200,000
Winner - £500,000
An additional £15,000 is available to the player who compiles the highest break (including the qualifying stage), while two maximums made across any of the three triple crown events this season will be rewarded with a £147,000 bonus.
World Snooker Championship results
First round
Tom Ford 10-6 Ricky Walden
Stephen Maguire 10-7 Ali Carter
Judd Trump 10-5 Hossein Vafaei
Jak Jones 10-4 Zhang Anda
David Gilbert 10-9 Luca Brecel
Shaun Murphy 10-5 Lyu Haotian
Joe O’Connor 10-6 Mark Selby
Robert Milkins 10-9 Pang Junxu
Si Jiahui 10-9 Mark Williams
Stuart Bingham 10-5 Gary Wilson
Ryan Day 10-8 Barry Hawkins
Mark Allen 10-6 Robbie Williams
Jack Lisowski 10-9 Ding Junhui
Kyren Wilson 10-1 Dominic Dale
John Higgins 10-6 Jamie Jones
Ronnie O’Sullivan 10-1 Jackson Page
Second round
Judd Trump 13-7 Tom Ford
David Gilbert 13-4 Robert Milkins
Jak Jones 13-9 Si Jiahui
Stephen Maguire 13-9 Shaun Murphy
Kyren Wilson 13-6 Joe O’Connor
Ronnie O’Sullivan 13-7 Ryan Day
John Higgins 13-12 Mark Allen
Stuart Bingham 13-11 Jack Lisowski
Quarter-finals
Jak Jones 13-9 Judd Trump
David Gilbert 13-8 Stephen Maguire
Kyren Wilson 13-8 John Higgins
Stuart Bingham 13-10 Ronnie O’Sullivan
Semi-finals
Kyren Wilson 17-11 David Gilbert
Jak Jones 17-12 Stuart Bingham
Upcoming schedule
Monday 6 May – final (best of 35)
1pm
Kyren Wilson 11-6 Jak Jones
7pm
Kyren Wilson v Jak Jones
