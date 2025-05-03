Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zhao Xintong entered Ronnie O’Sullivan’s dressing room after their remarkable semi-final at the World Snooker Championship to thank his idol for his support.

O’Sullivan was hoping to make history at the Crucible this year with a record eighth world title, but Zhao made short work of their contest, winning 17-7 with a session to spare.

The 28-year-old sensation won the UK Championship in 2021 before his career was derailed by his involvement in the Chinese betting scandal, which ended in a two-year ban from the sport. He returned to the sport in September and has made an impressive comeback, topped by this run to the World Championship final after making his way through qualifying.

After leading 12-4 overnight, Zhao duly wrapped things up to become only the second Asian finalist after compatriot Ding Junhui, who lost to Mark Selby, in 2016.

“I can’t believe that. I need to say thank you to Ronnie because he has helped me a lot before. He’s my idol,” Zhao said. “Sometimes the crowd is helpful for Ronnie and he deserves that, he is a legend here so I needed to control myself.”

The Sheffield academy where Zhao developed his game posted a picture on social media of the pair embracing, and wrote: “Straight after the match Xintong went to Ronnie’s dressing room. He thanked him for his help and support, without which he wouldn’t have got to the final so quickly.”

Zhao will play either Mark Williams or Judd Trump in the final, which will begin on Sunday and conclude on Monday.