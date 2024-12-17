BBC Sports Personality of the Year LIVE: Updates and shortlist with Keely Hodgkinson and Luke Littler favourites
The 71st edition of the awards takes place in Salford this evening, with Hodgkinson and Luke Littler among the favourites
The BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony returns this evening as the British public vote for their favourite sporting star of an eventful 2024.
A panel of judges created a shortlist including Jude Bellingham, Joe Root, darts sensation Luke Littler, Paralympian Sarah Storey and Olympic gold medalists Alex Yee and Keely Hodgkinson, with the latter being the early favourite to win the award.
And fans will vote for the winner during tonight’s show, with all six athletes looking to join household names such as Lewis Hamilton, Andy Murray and Mary Earps as winners.
Mark Cavendish has been confirmed as winner of the lifetime achievement award after breaking the record for most Tour de France stage wins in July, while there will also be gongs for the young sports personality, the best overseas sportsperson, the team of the year, the best sporting moment and the year’s unsung hero.
Who are the contenders?
The official nominees for the award have now officially been announcedas a six-strong shortlist vie for the prize.
The early favourite to win the award is Keely Hodgkinson, who was the face of Team GB at the Paris Olympics and delivered on her promise, winning a gold medal in the women’s 800m.
Luke Littler is another contender, with the now-17 year old enjoying a breakout year in the darts world after becoming the youngest ever player to reach the PDC World Darts Championship final.
Full list of SPOTY contenders:
Jude Bellingham (football)
Keely Hodgkinson (athletics)
Luke Littler (darts)
Joe Root (cricket)
Dame Sarah Storey (para cycling)
Alex Yee (triathlon)
When is the Sports Personality of the Year ceremony?
The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, 17 December in Salford, Greater Manchester.
It will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also watch on BBC iPlayer, while there will also be coverage on the BBC Sport website and app.
Sports Personality of the Year LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony.
Some brilliant British athletes are on the shortlist for the award after an eventful 2024, though names such as Jude Bellingham and Joe Root look set to miss out to Olympic medalist Keely Hodgkinson, who won gold at Paris 2024 with a memorable performance in the 800m.
Though that isn’t the only award up for grabs, and we’ll have all the latest updates and winners right here.
