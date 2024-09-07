Sarah Storey celebrates 19th Paralympic gold medal 32 years since winning first

Dame Sarah Storey won her 19th Paralympic gold medal almost 32 years to the day since securing her first.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on the anniversary of her first gold medal in Barcelona, the athlete said the win feels "really special."

Dame Sarah retained the women’s C4-5 road race with victory over 19-year-old Heidi Gaugain on day nine at the Paris Paralympics, winning her 30th medal.

"Thinking about the journey I've been on as an athlete... It's still very much a case of [the medals] haven't sunk in yet," she added.