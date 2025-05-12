Moment Edan Alexander’s family witnesses release from Hamas captivity

Edan Alexander's family cheered and clapped as they celebrated his release from Hamas captivity on Monday, 12 May.

The 21-year-old was the last living American held captive in Gaza. He has been released in a move hoped to pave the way for the return to ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas.

Mr Alexander was held for more than 19 months in the Gaza Strip after he was taken from his military base during Hamas's attack on 7 October 2023.

Fighting stopped at noon in Gaza on Monday after Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would pause its operations to allow safe passage for Mr Alexander’s release.