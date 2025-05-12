Edan Alexander's mother screamed as she embraced her son for the first time following his release from captivity by Hamas on Monday, 12 May.

The 21-year-old was taken from his military base during Hamas's attack on 7 October 2023.

Mr Alexander reunited with his family in Reim, southern Israel, before flying to Tel Aviv.

His release is the first since Israel shattered an eight-week ceasefire with Hamas in March, unleashing fierce strikes on Gaza that have killed hundreds.

Israel will send a delegation to Qatar on Thursday to discuss a new proposal aimed at securing further hostage releases, Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.