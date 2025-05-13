EastEnders star Heather Pearce has shared her breast cancer diagnosis in an Instagram caption accompanying a behind-the-scenes video of her wig fitting for the BBC One show.

The actor, 49, said she received her diagnosis in October 2024 and underwent surgery and recovery over the Christmas period.

“Today my chemotherapy journey ended. I woke up this morning and it was like the end of the London Marathon,” Pearce added.

Pearce, who plays Eve Panesar-Unwin in the soap, revealed that her diagnosis prompted her to “try and appreciate every moment” with her wife Ellie and their children.