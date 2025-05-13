Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick says he has received death threats and that it is “not unusual” for politicians to receive abuse.

Mr Jenrick’s comments come following an arrest after fires at sites linked to Sir Keir Starmer.

Speaking to Sky News on Tuesday (13 May), he said: “It’s important that the prime minister and anyone in public life has their family, their homes, protected.

“We have robust disagreements in politics but I want to ensure anyone who chooses to go in to public life feels that they’ll be properly protected and that we have civility in our debate.“