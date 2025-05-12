Virgin Island star cries minutes into show at experts’ act in front of her

A Virgin Island participant was visibly emotional as she witnessed the show's experts demonstrate an intimate act in front of the group.

Channel 4’s new show centres on 12 adults who have never had sex enter a luxury sex therapy retreat on a Croatian island.

The participants will take part in exercises to overcome their intimacy issues and have sex for the first time.

Emma, 23, appeared uncomfortable as sex and relationship coach Dr Danielle Harel with surrogate partner therapist Andre Lazarus closely embraced.

She later candidly opened up about her insecurities over her physical appearance, describing them as a "never-ending cycle."