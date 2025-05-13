Atomic Kitten star announces pregnancy after fertility struggles

Atomic Kitten star Liz McClarnon has announced her pregnancy following what she described as "painful IVF and quite dark times."

In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday (13 May) the singer, 44, who married husband Peter Cho in 2023, is seen sitting in a sunny garden.

Captions on the video read: "I've mostly kept myself off social media because sometimes it was hard to smile," before McClarnon turned round to reveal a baby bump.

"I'm pregnant!" she added.

"We feel like we've been given the world!"