Layton Williams breaks down at discovering family connection to slavery

Actor and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Layton Williams was moved to tears during an episode of the genealogy series Who Do You Think You Are? as he uncovered a personal connection to the history of slavery in his family.

The 30-year-old Bad Education star discovered that his ancestors, who had been enslaved, were forcibly taken from Africa to Jamaica. Reflecting on the revelation, Williams became emotional.

"There's so much Black power in that and I don't think, I've been really, really proud of being a person of colour and really leaning into 'I'm a beautiful Black man and I'm proud to have come from people who went through that and came through the other side'. Now I'm going to cry,” he said.