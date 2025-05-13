Katie Price has revealed why she believes her marriage to Peter Andre ended as she admitted she didn’t want the relationship to end.

The former glamour model spoke candidly about her previous relationships when she appeared on Paul Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast, released on Tuesday (13 May).

The relationship coach confronted the mother-of-five over infidelity rumours.

She responded: “We broke up because he thought I was having an affair with my dresser”

Price also revealed how she and her ex-husband have not directly spoken since their split was announced in 2009.