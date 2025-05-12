Watch: Speeding driver goes airborne after hitting roundabout in Dallas

This is the wild moment a speeding car soared over a roundabout before crashing in Texas.

Surveillance footage shared by a Dallas HOA representative shows the vehicle hitting the edge of the traffic circle and going airborne on Thursday night (8 May). The car lands violently and bounces out of sight, where it reportedly crashed into the wall of a home.

The video also shows a second vehicle driving off the road and nearly hitting two people as police responded to the crash.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Police say the driver was cited for not having a driver’s license.