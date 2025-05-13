Independent TV
Groans as Lee Anderson suggests Jeremy Corbyn should be deported with Channel migrants
Lee Anderson's call for Jeremy Corbyn to be deported alongside migrants who cross the Channel to reach the UK prompted groans in the House of Commons on Monday (12 May).
The Reform UK MP's comments came during a debate about the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill.
Mr Anderson asked Dame Angela Eagle: "Does she agree with me that these young men crossing the Channel should be immediately detained and deported along with the member for Islington?"
Mr Anderson was condemned for his comments, with the Home Office minister replying: "I'm quite shocked that the honorable gentleman thinks that that's an appropriate thing to say in this place."
