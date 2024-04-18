Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

History-chasing Ronnie O’Sullivan begins World Championship against Jackson Page

The sport’s best take to the green baize at the Crucible from Saturday, with the winner crowned in Sheffield on Sunday, May 6.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 18 April 2024 09:28
Ronnie O’Sullivan is aiming for an eighth world title (Bradley Collyer/PA)
History-chasing Ronnie O’Sullivan will start the World Snooker Championship against Jackson Page as reigning champion Luca Brecel faces David Gilbert.

Seven-time world champion O’Sullivan begins his quest for an unprecedented eighth title of the modern era against 22-year-old Welshman Page this weekend.

Brecel beat Mark Selby in last year’s final and the Belgian gets his defence under way against Gilbert.

Last year’s runner-up Selby will take on Joe O’Connor in all-Leicester encounter, while third seed Judd Trump will play Hossein Vafaei in an exciting first-round clash.

Fourth seed Mark Allen faces Robbie Williams in the first round, with sixth seed Mark Williams taking on Si Jiahui.

