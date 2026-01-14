Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australian amateur tennis player Jordan Smith upset Jannik Sinner on his way to a stunning AU$1m (£497,000) prize after victory in the 1 Point Slam.

The innovative tournament takes place ahead of this year’s 2026 Australian Open, with the chance for amateurs to mix it with the professionals for one point only.

And Smith thrived in the short format at the Kia Arena, opting for a conservative approach as his more established opponents wilted, including defending Australian Open champion and world No 2 Jannik Sinner, who faulted with his only serve.

Smith’s strategy was to “basically be a brick wall,” adding: “I’ll just make a lot of balls and hopefully they miss. If someone’s going to beat me, they’re going to have to hit a lot of tennis balls.”

And the New South Wales state champion continued his win streak, beating professionals Amanda Anisimova and Pedro Martinez to reach the final, to the delight of the home crowd.

Smith then ended the thrilling run of Joanna Garland, who failed to make it through qualifying for the Australian Open, only to beat Alexander Zverev and Nick Kyrgios.

The Taiwanese player won a game of rock, paper, scissors to determine who would decide who served and the 24-year-old opted to serve.

The world No 117’s serve was returned by Smith’s backhand, only for her own backhand to drift wide, handing the amateur victory.

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz shared a post on X, simply writing: “Jordan Smith.” The Spaniard could be seen wildly reacting to the end of the final after watching it backstage alongside fellow professionals.

open image in gallery Australia's Jordan Smith celebrates after defeating Spain's Pedro Martinez ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Joanna Garland takes part in the 1 Point Slam ( Getty Images )

"I can't even speak, that's unbelievable,” said Smith before detailing how he will spend his prize money.

“[I will] invest or buy a house with my girlfriend. Coming into tonight, I was happy winning one point, I was so nervous, it was a great experience.”

open image in gallery Italy's Jannik Sinner (R) embraces Australia's Jordan Smith ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Italy's Jannik Sinner (R) embraces Australia's Jordan Smith ( AFP via Getty Images )

Smith’s club, Castle Hill Tennis Academy in Sydney, also benefited from his success, with Tennis Australia’s Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner awarding them $50,000 to upgrade facilities and equipment.

Smith had earlier lost the final of the amateurs, with Queensland qualifier Alec Reverente triumphing to land himself a new Kia car.