Wimbledon Day 3 Betting Preview

Over 3.5 sets in Carlos Alcaraz v Oliver Tarvet - 16/5 BoyleSports

Emma Raducanu to beat Marketa Vondrousova - 13/8 Betfred

Over 4.5 sets in Cameron Norrie v Frances Tiafoe - 9/4 Betway

Katie Boulter to win 2-1 - 13/4 Betway

Fourfold accumulator - 124/1 Betway

There was more British success on day two of Wimbledon with Jack Draper, Dan Evans and Jack Pinnington Jones all reaching the second round.

Ten Britons are still in the singles draw and seven are back in action on Wednesday, while nine also feature in the doubles as the men’s and ladies' competitions get underway.

More seeds also fell on Tuesday, including the women’s second and third seeds as Coco Gauff and Jess Pegula fell at the first hurdle.

We’ve put together a four-fold accumulator from the pick of the action on Wednesday, which pays 124/1 on Betway and equivalent betting sites.

Carlos Alcaraz v Oliver Tarvet prediction

Brit Oliver Tarvet couldn’t have a much tougher challenge when he faces the reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz on Centre Court.

The student, who is unable to claim the full prize money he has won so far, secured his place in the second round on his debut by beating fellow qualifier Leandro Riedi 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Alcaraz had a far tougher first-round match, as he was taken to five sets by the veteran Fabio Fognini before he won the final set 6-1 to set up the tie with Tarvet.

The 21-year-old is ranked 733rd in the world and has nothing to lose against Alcaraz, so is free to play his game and he believes he has a game to upset the world number two.

Tennis betting sites don’t seem to agree, though, with Alcaraz at 1/80 for the win, while you can get 33/1 on Tarvet to cause a shock.

It’s hard to see Alcaraz losing, but I wouldn’t rule out him dropping another set.

Wimbledon Day 3 prediction 1: Over 3.5 sets in Carlos Alcaraz v Oliver Tarvet - 16/5 BoyleSports

Emma Raducanu vs Marketa Vondrousova prediciton

Emma Raducanu’s reward for reaching the second round is a Wimbledon rematch against one of the players she beat in her first-ever appearance at SW19 back in 2021.

After being given a wildcard for the tournament, she beat Vitalia Diatchenko and Marketa Vondrousova to become the youngest British woman to reach the third round in 19 years.

Since then, Vondrousova, who won Wimbledon in 2023, has beaten her opponent twice. First on clay back in 202,2 before the pair played in Abu Dhabi earlier this year, and the 26-year-old won in straight sets.

The Czech player, who beat Ons Jabeur in the 2023 final, beat the number 32 seed, McCartney Kessler, in the first round, and we know she is a threat, but she is currently 33 places below Raducanu in the world rankings.

The match is third up on Centre Court, and something magical seems to happen when Brits play in front of a home crowd!

Wimbledon Day 3 prediction 2: Emma Raducanu to beat Marketa Vondrousova - 13/8 Betfred

Cameron Norrie vs Frances Tiafoe prediction

Cameron Norrie is first up on Court One and faces a tricky second-round match against American number 12 seed Frances Tiafoe.

Norrie, who reached the semi-final back in 2022, beat Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets in the first round and will believe he can cause another upset.

He is definitely a threat on grass and with the crowd on his side, but Tiafoe needed less than two hours to beat his first-round opponent, Elmer Moller.

The 27-year-old is yet to get beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon and has beaten Norrie in their last two meetings, but this is Wimbledon, and strange things can happen.

Betting apps have Norrie at 7/5 to win, while you can get 8/13 on Tiafoe in the latest Wimbledon odds, but one thing we can be sure of is that Norrie will dig deep and be willing to go the full distance.

Wimbledon Day 3 prediction 3: Over 4.5 sets in Cameron Norrie v Frances Tiafoe - 9/4 Betway

Katie Boulter vs Solana Sierra prediction

After beating the ninth seed Paula Badosa in the first round, Katie Boulter will hope she can continue her run against the world number 101 Solana Sierra.

The Argentine, who came through qualifying, beat Australian Olivia Gadecki in straight sets in the first round, but playing on Court One will be a big step up.

Boulter seems to thrive on the big occasion, and she will certainly see this as a huge opportunity to reach the third round for the third time.

Wimbledon Day 3 prediction 4: Katie Boulter to win 2-1 - 13/4 Betway

