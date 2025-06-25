2025 Wimbledon Odds: Latest Wimbledon Betting Odds

The biggest grand slam tennis event of the year is arguably Wimbledon, contested on the grass of the historic All England Club each June and July.

The grass-court tournament remains perhaps the most coveted title in tennis, and betting sites have priced up the world’s top tennis players as they contend the tournament in the capital.

The Wimbledon outright odds suggest tennis fans are in for a thrilling men’s tournament, with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner positioned in the market in anticipation of another intense battle in the aftermath of the Spaniard’s victory over Sinner in a historic French Open final.

And in the women’s draw, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are names to follow on grass, although the last two iterations have thrown up surprise champions in the unseeded Marketa Vondrousova and 31st seed Barbora Krejcikova.

This page will detail the best Wimbledon odds for the next tournament. We use the latest Wimbledon 2025 odds from tennis betting sites to offer readers optimum value when wagering on this summer’s edition of the tournament.

All Wimbledon betting odds come from our recommended betting sites, all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

Wimbledon Men’s Outright Winner Odds

The men’s tournament dates back to 1877, with Spencer Gore the inaugural winner. In its early days it was dominate by Brits, with the first non-UK winner coming in 1907 – Australia’s Norman Brookes.

Roger Federer is the most successful man at Wimbledon, having won eight titles between 2003 and 2017, with Pete Sampras and Novak Djokovic not far behind on seven titles each.

More recently, Carlos Alcaraz has won the last two editions of the tournament, joining a list of players who have had a large part of their career defined by the famed grass-court event – perhaps none more so than Andy Murray, who won two titles here in 2013 and 2016, as well as the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

2025 brings perhaps the highest hopes of a home winner since Murray, with British number one Jack Draper having risen to world number four, while Cam Norrie is also back in form and Jacob Fearnley having moved to UK number two.

Draper is one of the leading contenders in the Wimbledon betting odds while Norrie and Fearnley are longshots for the crown.

Year Winner Wimbledon betting odds 2024 Carlos Alcaraz 9/5 2023 Carlos Alcaraz 6/4 2022 Novak Djokovic 4/5 2021 Novak Djokovic 5/6

Wimbledon Women’s Outright Winner Odds

Bettors can find the latest tennis odds for the women’s outright winner in this section.

The women’s competition was first held in 1884 as an amateur event and was dominate by Britons at first, with the first non-UK national to win coming in 1905.

However, in more recent years the tournament has been dominated by overseas players, with Krejcikova, Vondrousova and Elena Rybakina among the recent winners.

As for the most successful women at Wimbledon, several familiar names pop up: Martina Navratilova has won nine titles, while Steffi Graff and Serena Williams have both won seven each.

In 2025, Emma Raducanu heads into her home grand slam as British number one, with previous number one Katie Boulter now in second.

Former US Open winner Raducanu has the shortest price of British players, although the odds suggest expectations are low for a first British women’s champion came in 1977, when Virginia Wade beat Betty Stove.

Year Winner Wimbledon betting odds 2024 Barbora Krejcikova 25/1 2023 Marketa Vondrousova 100/1 2022 Elena Rybakina 11/2 2021 Ashleigh Barty 7/1

Wimbledon Odds Explained

On this page, customers will find the best tennis betting odds around Wimbledon, taken from the best betting sites online.

Our recommended tennis betting sites are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring that users have a safe and fair betting experience.

Check back regularly for the latest Wimbledon odds as prices shift for the next round of matches.

Prices can change depending on results and early exits for standout players, as well as a range of other factors. Ensure you get the best Wimbledon odds by using our page.

Wimbledon is one of the sporting events of the summer, so bettors can also also take advantage of free bets and various specials provided by different betting sites both before and during the tournament.

