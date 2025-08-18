Alcaraz excited for another Sinner battle in Cincinnati

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner meet again in another final, this time at the Cincinnati Open, as both players continue to build up to this month’s US Open.

Alcaraz and Sinner have contested the last two grand slam finals, with Alcaraz winning a five-set classic at the French Open final and Sinner getting his revenge in the Wimbledon final.

World No 1 Sinner is on a run of 26 consecutive wins on hard-court surfaces and snapped his losing run against Alcaraz by winning the Wimbledon final in four sets last month.

Alcaraz, who is looking to overtake Sinner in the rankings, still enjoys a 8-5 winning record against the Italian and will have his eye on a statement win ahead of Flushing Meadows where his young rival is the defending champion.

