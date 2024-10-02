Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner LIVE: China Open latest score and updates from blockbuster Beijing final

Carlos Alcaraz faces Jannik Sinner in the China Open final ( Getty Images )

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner do battle in a blockbuster China Open final and a clash between the two best players in the world this year.

World No 1 Sinner, 23 won the Australian Open and US Open for his first grand slam titles this season but in between Alcaraz, 21, lifted the French Open and Wimbledon titles. Alcaraz defeated Sinner in five sets in the Roland Garros semi-final, in what was the last meeting of the two young rivals.

This will be the 10th match between the Italian and Spaniard, and their first final since 2022 after five consecutive clashes in semi-finals. Sinner won the China Open last year and is looking to defend his crown, with Alcaraz trying to close the gap to World No 1 over the remainder of the season.

Off the court, Sinner continues to play amid his anti-doping controversy, which has taken a fresh twist since the start of Beijing. Sinner, though, has racked up 15 wins in a row, while Alcaraz has won eight in a row since his shock defeat in the US Open second round.

Follow live updates and the latest score from Beijing as Alcaraz and Sinner meet in the final of the China Open