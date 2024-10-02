Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner LIVE: China Open latest score and updates from blockbuster Beijing final
Alcaraz and Sinner are meeting in a final for the first time since 2022, having split the grand slams this season
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner do battle in a blockbuster China Open final and a clash between the two best players in the world this year.
World No 1 Sinner, 23 won the Australian Open and US Open for his first grand slam titles this season but in between Alcaraz, 21, lifted the French Open and Wimbledon titles. Alcaraz defeated Sinner in five sets in the Roland Garros semi-final, in what was the last meeting of the two young rivals.
This will be the 10th match between the Italian and Spaniard, and their first final since 2022 after five consecutive clashes in semi-finals. Sinner won the China Open last year and is looking to defend his crown, with Alcaraz trying to close the gap to World No 1 over the remainder of the season.
Off the court, Sinner continues to play amid his anti-doping controversy, which has taken a fresh twist since the start of Beijing. Sinner, though, has racked up 15 wins in a row, while Alcaraz has won eight in a row since his shock defeat in the US Open second round.
Follow live updates and the latest score from Beijing as Alcaraz and Sinner meet in the final of the China Open
Elsewhere at the China Open: Zhang Shuai reaches quarter-finals
Have you heard the story of Zhang Shuai? You should have, as it’s perhaps one of the best stories in sport right now.
The veteran wildcard came into the China Open having lost 24 singles matches in a row, but has now won four victories in succession with a 6-4 6-2 win over Magdalena Frech.
Ranked 595th in the world, Zhang will is through to the quarter-finals where she will take on 15th seed Paula Badosa, who upset US Open finalist Jessica Pegula 6-4 6-0.
Daniil Medvedev reveals joke that made Carlos Alcaraz laugh after China Open defeat
Daniil Medvedev told Carlos Alcaraz that he would have to try dressing up like Botic van de Zandschulp after the Spaniard advanced to the final of the China Open with a 7-5 6-3 victory in Beijing.
Alcaraz was stunned by Van de Zandschulp in the second round of the US Open last month, in one of the biggest upsets of the season.
After Alcaraz beat Medvedev for the third time this year, the World No 5 covered his mouth as he went to shake hands and said something to the Spaniard that made him laugh and shake his head.
And in his press conference after the match, Medvedev explained: “I told Carlos next match I’m going to paint my hair blond and put ‘Botic’ here [drawing a line across his chest].
“Maybe this can help. As I say, today I played pretty well. I don’t see how I could beat him today, on a given day today.”
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Route to final
Unlike his opponent, Carlos Alcaraz is yet to drop a set in Beijing. The Spaniard reached the final thanks to wins over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Tallon Griekspoor, Karen Khachanov and Daniil Medvedev.
His victory over Medvedev featured some brilliant tennis, as Alcaraz extended his winning streak over the Russian to four matches since losing to him in the US Open semi-finals last season.
Jannik Sinner is the defending China Open champion. He actually beat Alcaraz in last year’s semi-final before taking down Daniil Medvedev 7-6 7-6. It’s crazy to think that Sinner was actually only the sixth seed in the tournament.
This year, Sinner has continued his hot-streak. Since losing the opening set of his opening match against Nicolas Jarry, Sinner has beaten Roman Safiullin, Jiri Lehecka and the Chinese wildcard Bu Yunchaokete to reach a second straight final.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Head to heads
The China Open final is Alcaraz and Sinner’s 10th career meeting but just the second in the final of a tournament. The only other final thay have played was on the clay in Umag two years ago, which Sinner won in three sets.
Recently, Alcaraz and Sinner have found themselves on the same half of the draw and their last five meetings have been in semi-finals. That includes the French Open semi-final this season, which Alcaraz won in five sets.
Alcaraz leads the head-to-head 5-4. Will it become 5-5 or 6-4 today?
When is Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner?
Alcaraz and Sinner are set to meet in the China Open final on Tuesday 2 October. The match is scheduled to begin at 10am BST.
How can I watch the China Open final?
Sky Sports has the rights for the China Open and will be showing Alcaraz vs Sinner on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
The two young rivals split the grand slam titles this season, with Sinner winning his first on the hard-courts of the Australian Open and the US Open and Alcaraz conquering the other surfaces by winning the French Open and Wimbledon.
Now, after five consecutive meetings in semi-finals, Alcaraz, 21, and Sinner, 23, will face each other in a final for the first time in two years. The Spaniard has won both of their matches this season, including a five-set victory in the French Open semi-finals.
But Sinner defeated Alcaraz on his way to winning the China Open last season, and the Italian has been the best player in the world since the turn of the year. The World No 1 won the US Open last month amid his ongoing anti-doping controversy.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the China Open final.
