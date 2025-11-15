Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner lock horns in another major final, this time to decide the winner of the ATP Finals in Turin, as the rivals both look to finish dominant seasons with the year-end title.

Alcaraz and Sinner will be meeting for the first time on the ATP Tour since their US Open final clash two months ago, which Alcaraz won to determine the trilogy of grand slam finals played across the summer - following memorable meetings at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Alcaraz has secured the year-end No 1 ranking for the first time since 2022 after what has been the most consistent season of the 22-year-old’s career. The Spaniard is attempting to lift his ninth tournament of the season and win the ATP Finals for the first time but will be against the home crowd as well as Sinner’s dominant run of results.

The Italian has won 30 matches in a row on indoor hard courts, as well as nine matches in a row at the ATP Finals, since losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2023 title match. The 24-year-old is the defending champion but Alcaraz holds the edge over him in their recent meetings, with a 10-5 official head-to-head advantage.

As well as the ATP Finals title, the winner will also walk away with $5,071,000 (£3.87m) in prize money, which is slightly more than was on the line in the US Open final two months ago. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner?

The ATP Finals singles final will be played from approximately 5pm GMT on Sunday 16 November. It will follow the ATP Finals doubles final, which is due to start after 2pm GMT, as well as the subsequent trophy ceremony.

The ATP Finals are being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis in the UK and the Tennis Channel in the United States.

Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner head-to-head

Sinner’s win in the Wimbledon final ended a run of five consecutive defeats to Alcaraz, and came just five weeks after holding five Championship points against him in the French Open final.

However, Alcaraz then produced a masterclass to beat Sinner in the US Open final, and leads their official head-to-head 10-5 after Sinner also retired from their Cincinnati Open final due to illness.

Sinner’s recent win over Alcaraz at the Six Kings Slam does not count in the official head-to-head because it was an exhibition match. This will be their first meeting at the ATP Finals, and first indoor match in four years.

2025: US Open, final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in four sets

2025: Cincinnati Open, final, outdoor hard - Sinner retired

2025: Wimbledon, final, outdoor grass - Sinner wins in four sets

2025: French Open, final, outdoor clay - Alcaraz wins in five sets

2025: Italian Open, final, outdoor clay - Alcaraz wins in two sets

2024: China Open, final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in three sets

2024: Roland Garros, semi-final, outdoor clay - Alcaraz wins in five sets

2024: Indian Wells, semi-final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in three sets

2023: China Open, semi-final, outdoor hard - Sinner wins in two sets

2023: Miami Open, semi-final, outdoor hard - Sinner wins in three sets

2023: Indian Wells, semi-final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in two sets

2022: US Open, quarter-final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in five sets

2022: Umag, final, outdoor clay - Sinner wins in three sets

2022: Wimbledon, round of 16, grass - Sinner wins in four sets

2021: Paris Masters, round of 32, indoor hard - Alcaraz wins in two sets

ATP Finals prize money breakdown

Participation Fee: $331,000 (£252k)

Per round-robin match win: $396,500 (£302k)

Semi-final match win: $1,183,500 (£902k)

Final win: $2,367,000 (£1.8m)

Undefeated champion: $5,071,000 (£3.87m)

