Alexander Zverev faces questions at Australian Open on upcoming domestic abuse trial

Alexander Zverev faced questions about his new position on the ATP Players’ Council at the Australian Open after it was announced that the German will appear before a Berlin court on charges of abusing a former girlfriend.

Zverev, who denies the allegations, will face a public trial in May this year after the world No 6 and Olympic champion appealed against a penalty order and a fine of 450,000 euros imposed on him in November.

The 26-year-old was elected onto the ATP Players’ Council, the body that acts as the voice of the players in decisions about the ATP Tour, earlier this month but said after his first-round match at the Australian Open that he saw no reason to stand down ahead of the trial.

Several men’s players were asked on Tuesday if it was appropriate for Zverev to sit on the ATP Council but declined to give their opinion.

When asked the same question, the German replied: "Why would it not be? Nobody has said anything to me. I don’t have a reason not to believe that."

When asked if it was appropriate for him to be playing at all with the domestic abuse case pending, Zverev responded: "Journalists are saying that. Some who are actually interested more in this story to write about and more about the clicks than the actual truth."

Women’s World No 1 Iga Swiatek was also asked about Zverev’s position on the ATP Council but the Polish player answered the question.

"For sure it’s not good when a player who’s facing charges like that is kind of being promoted,” the four-time major champion said.

Zverev defeated compatriot Dominik Koepfer 4-6 6-3 7-6 6-3 in his first-round match on Tuesday.