Andrey Rublev disqualified for verbally abusing line judge in shocking scenes

Andrey Rublev was defaulted from his semi-final match against Alexander Bublik at the Dubai Tennis Championships after screaming in the face of a line judge and being accused of swearing at him amid chaotic scenes in the ATP Tour event.

Rublev, the Russian World No 5, trailed Bublik 6-5 in the deciding set when he approached the line judge and launched into an extraordinary verbal tirade, pointing to a ball that he believed had gone out behind the baseline.

Shortly afterwards, during the changeover, Rublev was spoken to by ATP supervisor Roland Herfel and was told he had been defaulted from the tournament, leading to protestations from both Rublev and his opponent Bublik.

In a highly controversial end to the contest, the 26-year-old Rublev refuted a claim that he had sworn at the line judge in Russian - insisting he was speaking English and did not swear.

With Rublev taking his seat at the side of the court, referee Herfel approached the World No 5 accompanied by a Russian speaker, who alleged that Rublev had sworn in his outburst at the line judge.

During his exchange with the official, Rublev insisted: “I was not talking Russian”.

“I was talking first of all in English, not Russian, second I can say he was talking in a bad way too,” Rublev said.

“I didn’t say ‘f******’. I swear to God. This is huge. I swear to God.”

Rublev in argument with the referee (REUTERS)

Rublev yelled in the line judge’s face over a contentious point (Getty Images)

Rublev denied swearing at the line judge (REUTERS)

Rublev shakes hands with Bublik after being disqualified (REUTERS)

The referee then disqualified Rublev for unsportsmanlike conduct.

There were boos from the crowd when the chair umpire Miriam Bley announced the decision to default Rublev.

While Bublik appeared confused and said to the umpire that he wanted to continue the match.

Rublev had led Bublik 7-6 6-7 4-2 and held three break points to move a game away from the final.

But Bublik, who received a warning earlier in the set for smashing his racket, clawed his way back.

Rublev yelled at the line judge after Bublik had edged ahead 6-5 in the deciding set.

In being defaulted, Rublev will forfeit all prize money and ranking points won at the tournament while Bublik automatically advances to Saturday’s final, where he will play Daniil Medvedev or Ugo Humbert.