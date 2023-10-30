Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur start time and how to watch Paris Masters

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andy Murray faces a nightmare first-round opponent at the Paris Masters as the 36-year-old takes on his recent nemesis Alex de Minaur.

Murray has lost all five matches he has played against the Australian - including three already this season. De Minaur is the only opponent Murray has a 100 per cent loss rate against after playing at least five times.

Of this year’s contests, the first two were completely one-sided: De Minaur won comfortably and in straight sets on both the Monaco clay and on grass at Queen’s club.

Murray was more competitive last time out on the hard courts of Beijing, but the three-time grand slam champion let a third-set lead and three match points slip through his grasp as De Minaur won 3-6 7-5 7-6 (6).

Now Murray and De Minaur lock horns again in Paris, with the former world No 1 on a tough run of form after four defeats in his last five matches coming from the Asia swing. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur?

The match is scheduled second on Court Central and will follow the opening match of the day between Ben Shelton and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, with play underway from shortly after 10am GMT (UK time).

Murray and De Minaur could therefore expect to be on court at around 12pm GMT, although it could be slightly earlier or later depending on the previous match.

Is the Paris Masters on TV?

The Paris Masters is available to stream live on Amazon Prime Viedo in the UK. Prime Video can be streamed on internet devices and smart TVs.

Murray vs De Minaur head-to-head record

Beijing - 2023: De Minaur wins 6-3 5-7 7-7

Queen’s - 2023: De Minaur wins 6-3 6-1

Monaco - 2023: De Minaur wins 6-1 6-3

Laver Cup - 2022: De Minaur wins 5-7 6-3 (1-0)

Zhuhai - 2019: De Minaur wins 4-6 6-2 6-4