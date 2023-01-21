Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andy Murray could barely walk, as the exertions of two marathon matches and over 10 hours on court were written across his face and in every stiff, painful movement. As Roberto Bautista Agut raced to a 6-1 opening set in 29 minutes there seemed to be a simple answer to the question of how much else Murray had to give, after the 35-year-old came through the longest match of his career and finished at 4am against Thanasi Kokkinikas in the second round.

It turned out it was only the start of the third act of Murray’s stunning exploits at the Australian Open, even though it would be a final one. The odds were always going to be stacked against Murray but an exhausted body and mind, drained further by a lack of sleep, somehow fought on with whatever strength remained. As his aching joints loosened, during the points if not in between them, Murray battled to win an 87-minute second set after coming from 6-4 down in the tiebreak to spark hope of another unbelievable recovery.

But as Bautista Agut recovered to defeat Murray in four fiercely compelling sets, it proved to be his final act of resistance at this Australian Open. It took an exhausted Murray into over 14 hours on court this week and in the end, it was time, rather than age, that caught up with the three-time grand slam champion. He still managed to hold the Margaret Court crowd in his spell as he threatened his latest miracle escape act, but a performance of staggering grit and determination was this time followed by crushing disappointment.

It is therefore the same result as at the Australian Open four years ago, when Bautista Agut defeated Murray in five sets in what seemed to be his retirement match. “If this was my last match, it was an amazing way to end,” he said then. Instead, he has returned to Melbourne Park and delivered matches that will rank among some of the greatest of his career while doing so with a metal hip. Against Bautista Agut he admirably hobbled and shuffled on. The heart remained but physically there was nothing left to give.

He won just one of the first 15 points before getting on the board in the fourth game and Bautista Agut wrapped up the opening set in only 29 minutes.

Murray was quickly down a break in the second as well but he dug in to keep it at that and, willed on by a crowd featuring plenty of Scottish saltires, began to make some headway.

Unexpectedly, Bautista Agut gave the break back to make it 4-4, and Murray battled grimly to stay on terms, saving a break point in the 11th game with a brilliant backhand pass.

Bautista Agut led 5-2 and 6-4 in the tie-break but Murray again would not let go, getting back on level terms and then forcing two set points, of which he took the second.

Murray stood statuesque soaking up the adulation of the fans who now fully believed they might be witnessing something very special indeed.

But Bautista Agut managed to shut out the noise in the third set, finally breaking through to lead 5-3, and an early break for Murray in the fourth proved a false dawn.