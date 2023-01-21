Where can I watch Australian Open 2023? TV channel, streaming and more

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Australian Open continues on Sunday with Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, the favourites, still on course to win the opening grand slam of the tennis season.

Andy Murray was the story of the first week at Melbourne Park after his epic five-set victories over Matteo Berrettini and Thanasi Kokkinakis, but the exhausted 35-year-old’s memorable run was put to an end in a gripping four-set defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut on Saturday.

Djokovic has been battling with a hamstring injury on his return to the Australian Open, following his dramatic deportation from the country 12 months ago, but prevailed against Grigor Dimitrov to reach the fourth round despite looking uncomfortable with his leg.

World number one Swiatek looks to continue her march towards the final against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, while Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula lead the American charge in the women’s draw.

Casper Ruud and Ons Jabeur were among the high-profile seeds exiting the tournament and adding to ‘The Netflix Curse’, with most of the star players featuring in Break Point struggling this week. Here’s everything you need to know during the Australian Open:

How to watch the Australian Open 2023

You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Sky has also announced that starting today, Discovery+ will be available at no extra cost for Sky customers, including for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box, which comes with Sky TV and a Netflix basic plan. The device is currently discounted in Sky’s winter sale (was £26 per month, now £24 per month, Sky.com). This is Sky’s new device, and doesn’t require a satellite dish as it streams Sky directly over wifi.

Meanwhile, ESPN has the rights in the US.

Australian Open 2023 tournament schedule

Sunday 22 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Monday 23 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Tuesday 24 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Wednesday 25 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Thursday 26 January: Women’s singles - semi-finals

Friday 27 January: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 28 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 29 January: Men’s singles final

Order of play - Saturday 21st January

Rod Laver Arena

From 01:30 GMT

Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina

Hubert Hurkacz vs Sebastian Korda

From 08:00 GMT

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner

Victoria Azarenka vs Lin Zha

Margaret Court Arena

From 02:00 GMT

Jelena Ostapenko vs Coco Gauff

From 04:30 GMT

Jiri Lehecka vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

John Cain Arena

From 03:30 GMT

Yoshihito Nishioka vs Karen Khachanov

From 06:00 GMT

Jessica Pegula vs Barbora Krejcikova