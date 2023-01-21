The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Where can I watch Australian Open 2023? TV channel, streaming and more
Everything you need to know as the opening grand slam of the season heats up in Melbourne
The Australian Open continues on Sunday with Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, the favourites, still on course to win the opening grand slam of the tennis season.
Andy Murray was the story of the first week at Melbourne Park after his epic five-set victories over Matteo Berrettini and Thanasi Kokkinakis, but the exhausted 35-year-old’s memorable run was put to an end in a gripping four-set defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut on Saturday.
Djokovic has been battling with a hamstring injury on his return to the Australian Open, following his dramatic deportation from the country 12 months ago, but prevailed against Grigor Dimitrov to reach the fourth round despite looking uncomfortable with his leg.
World number one Swiatek looks to continue her march towards the final against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, while Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula lead the American charge in the women’s draw.
Casper Ruud and Ons Jabeur were among the high-profile seeds exiting the tournament and adding to ‘The Netflix Curse’, with most of the star players featuring in Break Point struggling this week. Here’s everything you need to know during the Australian Open:
How to watch the Australian Open 2023
You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
Sky has also announced that starting today, Discovery+ will be available at no extra cost for Sky customers, including for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers.
If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box, which comes with Sky TV and a Netflix basic plan. The device is currently discounted in Sky’s winter sale (was £26 per month, now £24 per month, Sky.com). This is Sky’s new device, and doesn’t require a satellite dish as it streams Sky directly over wifi.
Meanwhile, ESPN has the rights in the US.
Australian Open 2023 tournament schedule
Sunday 22 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round
Monday 23 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round
Tuesday 24 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals
Wednesday 25 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals
Thursday 26 January: Women’s singles - semi-finals
Friday 27 January: Men’s singles - semi-finals
Saturday 28 January: Women’s singles final
Sunday 29 January: Men’s singles final
Order of play - Saturday 21st January
Rod Laver Arena
From 01:30 GMT
Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina
Hubert Hurkacz vs Sebastian Korda
From 08:00 GMT
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner
Victoria Azarenka vs Lin Zha
Margaret Court Arena
From 02:00 GMT
Jelena Ostapenko vs Coco Gauff
From 04:30 GMT
Jiri Lehecka vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
John Cain Arena
From 03:30 GMT
Yoshihito Nishioka vs Karen Khachanov
From 06:00 GMT
Jessica Pegula vs Barbora Krejcikova
