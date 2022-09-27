Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s been a year since Sky launched its revolutionary Sky Glass TV – the company’s first TV and the first that streams content over wifi instead of a satellite dish. But while it’s Sky’s most interesting development to date, it’s still a chunky, heavy bit of kit, and it doesn’t make sense to buy it if you have a perfectly fine, top of the range TV.

That’s where the Sky Stream comes in. Announced in April this year as a standalone device, the Sky Stream is a media streamer like the Amazon Fire TV stick or the Apple TV 4K.

Now, Sky has finally announced the release date of the Sky Stream. Seemingly getting rid of the word ‘puck’ from its original name, the new streamer will go on sale next month.

With the Sky Stream, you’ll be able to watch Sky TV and access streaming services and apps without having to install a satellite dish (or buy a new TV manufactured by Sky).

The Sky Stream will launch on 18 October. Here’s everything you need to know about the more affordable streaming device.

What is Sky Stream?

The Sky Stream is a square-shaped internet-connected media streaming device that you plug into the back of your TV through an HDMI cable, essentially bringing the Sky Glass experience to any telly. It features the same smart user interface and experience that you get on the Sky Glass, just without the TV itself.

It also comes with a voice remote, so you can easily navigate to your favourite programmes. Unlike Sky Q, the Sky Stream features the same interface as Sky Glass, opening to a home screen rather than live TV.

Sky Stream features content from a range of different apps, including Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, YouTube, Discovery+, Peacock, Fiit and more.

While you can’t record programmes, you can pin current and future live shows and content from streamers to a playlist on your home screen. You’ll be able to navigate to the programme or film when it is available on demand. You can also restart a programme from the beginning, even if it’s on live TV at the time.

Content on Sky Stream is available in HD as standard, but you can also get content in UHD. It’s also HDR and Dolby Atmos compatible, so if you have an HDR-ready device or a soundbar with Dolby Atmos, you’ll be able to take advantage of that, too.

It’s not technically a new product, with the Sky Stream puck previously only working if you had Sky Glass as well, essentially acting as a multiroom product, but the new Sky Stream is a standalone device, plus it’s cheaper.

Sky Stream price: How much will the Sky Stream cost?

Sky Stream costs £39.95 to set up, but if you take out an 18-month contract, you’ll only pay £20 for the device. You don’t need to get an engineer to install it either, you just plug the device into the back of your telly. It also comes with a one-year warranty.

For the full Sky Stream package with Sky TV, a 31-day rolling plan starts from £29 a month, while an 18-month contract starts from £26 a month. Both packages include Sky Ultimate TV and Netflix’s basic plan. Sky will also let you add on Sky Cinema, Sky Sports, BT Sport, UHD and Dolby Atmos for an extra fee.

The Sky Stream will be available to buy in the UK from 18 October from Sky’s online store, with next-day delivery as standard. You will also be able to get it at a Sky retail store or local hub.

Interested in the more expensive TV version? Have a read of our Sky Glass review