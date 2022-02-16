Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut LIVE: Score and latest updates from Qatar Open
The Scot defeated Taro Daniel in the last round in Doha with the Spaniard up next for a place in the quarter-finals
Andy Murray is back in action against Roberto Bautista Agut this afternoon in the last 16 of the 2022 Qatar Open.
The Scot made a statement against Taro Daniel in the last round, putting right the defeat to the Japanese player at last month’s Australian Open in the second round. The former British No 1 looks to be gaining confidence, especially with his first serve on point, which allowed him to ease through in a 6-2, 6-4 win. The 34-year-old is a two-time winner in Doha and was granted a wildcard into the main draw, with his latest win coming back in 2009, completing a title defence.
“Obviously the results from 12 years ago aren’t going to affect the results this week.“But what it tells me is that the conditions here are good for my game, so if I can play to a good level, the courts are going to suit me here and I’ll make it difficult for everyone I play against.“He [Daniel] played very well in Australia. He had a very good run there and was too good for me there.“I tried to be the one dictating from the first point and I thought I did that well. It was one of the better matches I’ve played in recent months.”
Now the former Wimbledon champion takes on Bautista Agut, another former winner in Qatar, with a 3-1 head-to-head record against the Spaniard, whose only win came in that marathon five-set win at the Australian Open three years ago.
Follow live updates from Murray vs Bautista Agut below:
Qatar Open Round of 16
Dan Evans is also in action in the Round of 16, facing Spaniard Davidovich Fokina, while Basilashvili takes on Ymer.
There have been some results already too, as Shapovalov and Rinderknech book their places in the quarter-finals.
While Cilic is a set up against Van de Zandschulp and it is 1-1 in sets between Kwon and Fucsovics.
Andy Murray reacts to Taro Daniel victory at Qatar Open
“Obviously the results from 12 years ago aren’t going to affect the results this week,” Murray said.
“But what it tells me is that the conditions here are good for my game, so if I can play to a good level, the courts are going to suit me here and I’ll make it difficult for everyone I play against.
“He [Daniel] played very well in Australia. He had a very good run there and was too good for me there.
“I tried to be the one dictating from the first point and I thought I did that well. It was one of the better matches I’ve played in recent months.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies