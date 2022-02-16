Andy Murray returns the ball to Felix Auger-Aliassime in Ahoy, Rotterdam (ANP/AFP)

Andy Murray is back in action against Roberto Bautista Agut this afternoon in the last 16 of the 2022 Qatar Open.

The Scot made a statement against Taro Daniel in the last round, putting right the defeat to the Japanese player at last month’s Australian Open in the second round. The former British No 1 looks to be gaining confidence, especially with his first serve on point, which allowed him to ease through in a 6-2, 6-4 win. The 34-year-old is a two-time winner in Doha and was granted a wildcard into the main draw, with his latest win coming back in 2009, completing a title defence.

“Obviously the results from 12 years ago aren’t going to affect the results this week.“But what it tells me is that the conditions here are good for my game, so if I can play to a good level, the courts are going to suit me here and I’ll make it difficult for everyone I play against.“He [Daniel] played very well in Australia. He had a very good run there and was too good for me there.“I tried to be the one dictating from the first point and I thought I did that well. It was one of the better matches I’ve played in recent months.”

Now the former Wimbledon champion takes on Bautista Agut, another former winner in Qatar, with a 3-1 head-to-head record against the Spaniard, whose only win came in that marathon five-set win at the Australian Open three years ago.

Follow live updates from Murray vs Bautista Agut below: