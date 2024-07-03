Support truly

Andy Murray’s Wimbledon farewell will include an appearance in the mixed doubles alongside Emma Raducanu, with Britain’s two grand slam champions entering the draw as wildcards.

Murray was forced to pull out of his final singles match at the Championships after ruling that he had not recovered from a back operation in time, but the 37-year-old wants to maximise his opportunities at his final Wimbledon before he retires.

The two-time champion will play in the men’s doubles alongside brother Jamie on Thursday but his on-court swansong will continue in the mixed doubles alongside Raducanu, the former US Open champion.

Murray memorably played mixed doubles with Serena Williams in 2019 following his return to the sport from career-saving hip surgery, and his double-act with Raducanu is set to be another blockbuster pair.

The first round of the mixed doubles begins on Friday but Murray and Raducanu could also play on Saturday, depending on the draw.

Raducanu faces Elise Mertens in her second-round match in the women’s singles this afternoon, with the 21-year-old praising Murray as an example following her opening win at the tournament.

Murray and Raducanu are the only British players to win grand slam titles in the last 40 years, with the Scot ending Britain’s 77-year wait for a Wimbledon men’s champion in 2013 and Raducanu winning the US Open as a wildcard in 2021.

“I think the biggest advice is just how he’s always taken care of his operations, how he manages his people,” Raducanu said on Monday. “I haven’t really spoken to him so much. I think for me it’s just like watching him operate day to day, watching him be absolutely on it with everything. Even in practice now, he’s so on it to the minute.

Emma Raducanu won her opening match of her Wimbledon return on Monday ( Getty Images )

“I think me, when I was a bit younger maybe, showing up 15 minutes before practice to do a few arm curls, swing my hand around and warm up, he’s there for an hour and a half doing treatment. He just sets really good examples.”

Murray said he was extremely disappointed to pull out of the singles on Tuesday but is set to have two opportunities to play in front of the Wimbledon crowd for a final time. The doubles format is less demanding physically and only plays best-of-three sets.

"I’m disappointed, I wanted to play in the tournament," he said. "I wanted to have a chance to go out there and walk out on my own on the Centre Court again and give it another go.

"But I also was only going to do that if I felt like I could be competitive, and I didn’t feel like that today. I’m sorry for everyone that came and wanted to support and watch again.

"I wanted that moment as well, as much for me as the people who have supported me over the years.

"The fans but also my closest friends, family, my team. It was important for me to do that with them as well. It’s one of those things. The timing was horrible, the surgery was a complex one and it wasn’t to be.“