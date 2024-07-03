What time is Emma Raducanu’s match at Wimbledon today?

Support truly

Emma Raducanu takes on Elise Merters for a place in the Wimbledon third round today.

Raducanu was happy to be “winning ugly” as she marked her Wimbledon return with a scrappy win over the lucky loser Renata Zarazua on Monday, but Mertens, the world No 33 in singles, is a step up in class for the former US Open champion.

The 21-year-old is aiming to enjoy Wimbledon as much as possible and said after her opening win: “I think that each match I win should be celebrated a lot.

“I think for me, because I know how hard matches are to win. I think that now having had a few wins under my belt, I really cherishing every single one because I know how difficult it is to be on the flip side of it.

“Results-wise I have no expectations. I just have expectations of myself to really put myself on the line on the court and fight and not let any frustrations get to me.”

What time is Emma Raducanu vs Elise Mertens?

Raducanu’s match against Mertens is on third on Court No 1, following Coco Gauff and then Carlos Alcaraz. Play on Court No 1 starts at 1pm, so Raducanu could be on court at around 4:30 to 5pm, but it could be slightly earlier or later depending on those preview match.

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is Wednesday’s TV schedule?

10:30-12:15 - Live coverage - BBC Two

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

12:15-13:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

13:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

14:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two