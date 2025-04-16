Pope Francis’ special message for doctors who saved his life

Pope Francis has thanked the medical team who cared for him during his recent five-week hospital stay.

The 88-year-old pontiff recently recovered from a serious case of double pneumonia, which was considered the biggest health crisis in his 12 years in the role.

On Wednesday morning, he met with about 70 doctors and staffers from Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he was treated for 38 days. He spoke softly, but was breathing without oxygen as he thanked them for saving his life.

He has gradually been making more public appearances as he continues his recovery.