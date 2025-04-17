Watch how UK’s game-changing weapon takes down drone swarms

A UK-developed invisible radio wave weapon has taken down “drone swarms” in the largest trial of its type to date.

British soldiers have successfully tracked, targeted and neutralised swarms of drones in the latest trial of a new directed energy weapon developed in the UK.

The trial was completed at a weapons range in west Wales in what the Ministry of Defence (MoD) is hailing as the largest counter-drone swarm exercise the British Army has conducted to date.

The weapon uses high frequency radio waves to disrupt or damage critical electronic components inside drones, causing them to crash or malfunction.