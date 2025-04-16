RFK Jr claims autistic children will never go on dates or pay taxes

Robert F Kennedy Jr claimed that autistic children will never pay taxes nor go on dates during a press conference on Wednesday, 16 April.

It comes after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the number of U.S. children diagnosed with autism continues to rise.

CDC experts dispute the idea that the condition is becoming more widespread, despite the rise in its data, instead attributing the uptick in cases to improved diagnostics.

RFK Jr has vowed to uncover the root cause behind what he claims is an “epidemic."

As autism is a spectrum, some people with autism require more support than others, but many people need little or no assistance with their daily lives.