Andy Murray out for ‘extended period’ after rupturing ankle ligaments in Miami

Andy Murray will be out for an “extended period” as the 36-year-old confirmed he ruptured ankle ligaments in his defeat at the Miami Open on Sunday.

The former World No 1 says he will “determine next steps” after consulting an ankle specialist in the UK, but the severity of the injury could come as a huge blow ahead of this summer’s Wimbledon.

The two-time Wimbledon champion had previously said that he does not expect to continue his career beyond the summer.

Murray, who turns 37 in May, twisted his left ankle towards the end of his marathon three-set defeat to Tomas Machac in third round of the Miami Open.

The Scot was able to finish the match after receiving treatment from a physio, but confirmed the extent of the injury in a post on Instagram on Monday, - adding that he hopes to be back on court “when the time is right”.

“Yesterday towards the end of my match in Miami I suffered a full rupture of my ATFL [anterior talofibular ligament] and near full thickness rupture of my CFL [calcaneofibular ligament].

“I will see an ankle specialist when I return home to determine next steps. Goes without saying this is a tough one to take and I’ll be out for an extended period.

“But I’ll be back with one hip and no ankle ligaments when the time is right.”

Murray feels his ankle after suffering the injury near the net (Getty Images)

Murray has admitted in recent weeks that he is entering the final few months of his career but refrained from announcing what he planned his final tournament to be.

The French Open starts in just over two months, but Murray skipped the clay-court tournament last season in order to focus on his Wimbledon preparations.

This year’s Championships begin on 1 July, but a full rupture of his ankle ligaments could force Murray to be on the sidelines for months rather than weeks.