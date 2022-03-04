Andy Murray announces shock reunion with coach Ivan Lendl

Andy Murray has announced a shock reunion with coach Ivan Lendl.

Murray won all three of his grand slam titles under Lendl, including his historic Wimbledon title in 2013, and the 34-year-old has appointed him for a third spell.

The pair will begin working together next month following tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami as Murray looks to climb up the rankings ahead of the grasscourt season.

Murray, who is ranked 84 in the world, announced a split from long-time coach Jamie Delgado in December and had recently had spells with Jan De Wit and Dani Vallverdu.

The Scot first appointed Lendl in 2012 and the Czech-American, who is an eight-time grand slam champion, played a key role in Murray’s first major title at the US Open that year.

Murray and Lendl first split in 2014 but resumed their partnership in 2016 as Murray won a second Wimbledon title and finished the year as world number one.

Lendl left Murray’s team at the end of the 2017 season, with the two-time Olympic champion since suffering several injury set-backs and undergoing career-saving hip resurfacing surgery.

