Andy Murray will try to secure a Qatar Open quarter-final spot (EPA)

Andy Murray will hope to build on his first win of 2024 as he faces Jakub Mensik in the last 16 of the Qatar Open this afternoon.

Murray finally ended his six-match losing streak that stretched back to October of last year when he battled past Alexandre Muller 6-1, 7-6 (5) in the first round on Tuesday and will now fight for a place in the quarter-finals in Doha, with Czech 18-year-old Mensik standing in his way.

The 36-year-old Brit was defiant last week in quelling retirement talk and is hopeful that the Qatar Open, where he reached the final of last year, continues to be a happy hunting ground now he has ended his drought.

Big-serving teenager Mensik is his next opponent after the talented youngster overcame fifth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6, 6-4 in the first round. He is currently ranked 116 in the world, 66 places below Murray, but is a star on the rise and will provide a tough test for the Scot.

Follow all the action from the Qatar Open below: