Not ruled out – Mum Judy furious at ‘leak’ on Andy Murray’s Wimbledon withdrawal

Judy Murray has hit out at her son Andy’s medical details being leaked to the media and reiterated that the two-time champion is not yet out of Wimbledon.

The 37-year-old’s participation in next week’s tournament was mired in confusion on Sunday after he was prematurely ruled out.

Governing body the ATP Tour reported that Murray was “sadly out of Wimbledon” after undergoing back surgery on Saturday.

However, the post on X was promptly deleted and it later transpired it was posted on the back of a report in the Telegraph, which suggests Murray will be out for six weeks following a procedure on a spinal cyst.

The PA news agency understands Murray is yet to make a decision on whether he will compete and will evaluate over the next few days.

Judy Murray has described the leak as “so disappointing”.

“When your private medical details are leaked to the media by someone you thought you could trust. So disappointing,” she posted on X. “And – FYI – not ruled out yet.”

The Briton has yet to give up hope of making a farewell appearance at this year’s tournament ahead of a possible retirement after the Olympics.

But it appears highly unlikely as he went under the knife on Saturday after withdrawing from his second-round match against Jordan Thompson at Queen’s on Wednesday.

The Telegraph reported that Murray is set for six weeks on the sidelines following the surgery and the ATP Tour – an official source – tweeted shortly after the story broke: “After an operation on a spinal cyst, Andy Murray is sadly out of Wimbledon. Rest up and recover Andy, we’ll miss seeing you there.”

Murray is in a race against time to prove his fitness for the tournament which starts next Monday.