Andy Murray says he still loves tennis and does not want to retire, despite his fading abilities on the court.

The 37-year-old had previously said that this might be his final summer before hanging up his racket, but disappointing results and injury have disrupted his season. He is still hoping to make a farewell appearance at Wimbledon, and that has not yet been ruled out despite the need for minor surgery on his back this weekend.

The Scot struggled from the start of his second-round match at Queen’s against Jordan Thompson on Wednesday and pulled out after only five games with injury. A statement from his management said: “Andy is having a procedure on his back [on Saturday]. We will know more after this has taken place and will update further as soon as possible.”

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Murray said: “The thing that is difficult is that for most people, in most jobs, retirement is seen as a positive thing. They retire at a specific age, it’s something to look forward to – a time to put your feet up and enjoy the rest of your life. But I don’t see it like that. I’m not happy about it.

“I still feel young. I won’t want to stop playing but, obviously, if I’m not getting the results I want and my body’s not feeling good, that draws you to conclude about whether you should keep going – or stop.”

Despite the toll on his body and limited success on the court – the former world No 1 is currently ranked 129th – Murray is still enjoying the game.

“I’m aware that it’s going to be difficult for me when that time comes, because this gives you a lot. I invest a lot of my mental energy on tennis. Waking in the morning with a routine? To better yourself? That’s a huge motivation, every single day. And when that’s not there, it’s going to be hard to replace.

“And I’m sure there will be other things in life that I will grow to love, enjoy and become motivated by. But right now? I still love tennis.”

An announcement is expected this week on whether he will be fit to take part at Wimbledon, which begins on 1 July.

Murray had been planning to play in both the singles and the men’s doubles alongside his brother, Jamie. He also has a place at the Paris Olympics, in what could be his final tournament.

Asked whether he might consider a new career – like punditry, as his former British teammate Tim Henman has pursued – Murray said coaching was a “possibility”.

“I’ve done [punditry] before but didn’t particularly enjoy it. Everyone agrees with each other all the time – there is no needle in the analysis and I don’t think it’s entertaining, or the best for the sport. One thing I like about football is they disagree.”