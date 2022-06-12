Liveupdated1655036535

Andy Murray LIVE: Stuttgart Open final latest score and updates from Matteo Berrettini contest

Murray faces Matteo Berrettini in search of his first grass-court title since 2016

Jack Rathborn
Sunday 12 June 2022 13:22
Comments
(AP)

Andy Murray faces Matteo Berrettini in the final of the Stuttgart Open this afternoon as the Scot targets a first grass-court title for six years and continues his preparation for Wimbledon.

Murray notched an impressive quarter-final victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas earlier this week before downing Nick Kyrgios in the semi-finals on Saturday and now takes on Berrettini in search of his 47th career title and first on grass since Wimbledon 2016.

Tsitsipas was the No 1 seed and Murray’s win was his first over a top-five player in the world for six years. Murray’s serving has been particularly reliable this week and that will stand him in good stead for the rest of the grass-court season.

Murray looks to have benefitted from his decision to skip the French Open, despite enjoying some good matches on clay in the lead-up, and appears fresh on grass. He plans to play at Queen’s before embarking on another mission to shock Wimbledon glory, aged 35, later this month but first up is a trophy battle with Berrettini in Stuttgart.

Follow live coverage of the Stuttgart Open final below:

Recommended

1655036535

Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini head to head

Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini have faced each other twice in their careers.

The first meeting came in 2019, where the Brit won in Beijing and again at last year’s cinch Championships at Queen’s, where the Italian came out on top.

Who will take the lead in the head-to-head battle today?

Luke Baker12 June 2022 13:22
1655036115

How to watch Andy Murray vs Berrettini?

The Stuttgart Open (also known as the Boss Open) is not broadcast live in the UK. However, Murray vs Kyrgios can be streamed online via Tennis TV. You can register an account for free but then must choose a subscription package. A premium account is £9.99 monthly or £89.99 annually.

Alternatively, the final will also be available to watch on Tennis Channel International. You can subscribe to watch from £2.49 a month.

Luke Baker12 June 2022 13:15
1655035815

Andy Murray beats Nick Kyrgios in Stuttgart Open semi-final

Andy Murray beat Nick Kyrgios in straight sets to book his place in the final of the Stuttgart Open.

The Scot followed up his victory over top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 7-6 (5) 6-2 triumph to reach his 70th career final.

The first set went with serve before Murray took it with his second set point of the tie-break. And he raced through the second, quickly opening up a 5-1 lead before sealing victory over combustible Australian Kyrgios in just over an hour-and-a-half.

A day after seeing off Tsitsipas in the quarter final, the first time he had beaten a top-five player since victory over Novak Djokovic in the ATP Finals in 2016, Murray continued to show his prowess on grass as builds up to Wimbledon.

The British number three, currently ranked 68 in the world, will take on Italian world No 10 Matteo Berrettini in the final on Sunday.

Andy Murray beats Nick Kyrgios to reach Stuttgart Open final

The Scott will take on Italian world number 10 Matteo Berrettini for the title on Sunday.

Luke Baker12 June 2022 13:10
1655035515

Andy Murray’s week at the Stuttgart Open

Andy Murray faces Matteo Berrettini in the final of the Stuttgart Open this afternoon as the Scot targets a first grass-court title for six years and continues his preparation for Wimbledon.

Murray notched an impressive quarter-final victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas earlier this week before downing Nick Kyrgios in the semi-finals on Saturday and now takes on Berrettini in search of his 47th career title and first on grass since Wimbledon 2016.

Tsitsipas was the No 1 seed and Murray’s win was his first over a top-five player in the world for six years. Murray’s serving has been particularly reliable this week and that will stand him in good stead for the rest of the grass-court season.

(AP)
Luke Baker12 June 2022 13:05
1655035155

Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Stuttgart Open final, as Andy Murray takes on Matteo Berrettini.

Murray has had a very promising week in Stuttgart as he continues his Wimbledon preparations - beating Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios among others this week.

He’s seeking a first grass-court title for six years but world No 10 Berrettini is a formidable opponent standing in his way.

The final gets underway at 2pm and stick with us for live coverage.

Luke Baker12 June 2022 12:59

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in