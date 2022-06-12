(AP)

Andy Murray faces Matteo Berrettini in the final of the Stuttgart Open this afternoon as the Scot targets a first grass-court title for six years and continues his preparation for Wimbledon.

Murray notched an impressive quarter-final victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas earlier this week before downing Nick Kyrgios in the semi-finals on Saturday and now takes on Berrettini in search of his 47th career title and first on grass since Wimbledon 2016.

Tsitsipas was the No 1 seed and Murray’s win was his first over a top-five player in the world for six years. Murray’s serving has been particularly reliable this week and that will stand him in good stead for the rest of the grass-court season.

Murray looks to have benefitted from his decision to skip the French Open, despite enjoying some good matches on clay in the lead-up, and appears fresh on grass. He plans to play at Queen’s before embarking on another mission to shock Wimbledon glory, aged 35, later this month but first up is a trophy battle with Berrettini in Stuttgart.

