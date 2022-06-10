Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas LIVE: Latest score from Stuttgart Open quarter-final match today
Follow live updates and scores as Andy Murray faces the No1 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Stuttgart Open
Andy Murray is taking on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals of the Stuttgart Open. Murray beat Alexander Bublik 6-3, 7-6 in the previous round after first knocking out Australian qualifier Christopher O'Connell, and has impressed with his serve as he builds towards Wimbledon.
Murray went a break up in the second, Bublik recovered from an erratic start to lead 5-2 and forced Murray to save set points, with two consecutive aces sealing the hold after a lengthy service game. From there, Murray immediately broke Bublik and forced the tiebreak, where he played some of his best tennis of the second set to edge the World No44 7-5 in the decider. “I felt I played well towards the finish,” Murray said afterwards. “I feel good, I moved well on the court and hopefully I can play better tennis towards the weekend.”
But in the Greek 23-year-old Tstitsipas, the current world No4, Murray faces a whole different challenge. Tsitsipas is the top seed in Stuttgart, although he required a third-set tie-break to get past Switzerland's Dominic Stricker in the previous round. Follow the latest score and all the action below.
Murray’s Stuttgart journey so far
In the second round Andy Murray defeated seventh seed Alexander Bublik to reach the quarter-finals.
The Scot has headed to Germany for his first ATP Tour event of the season on grass and could face top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas next after seeing off Kazakh Bublik 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Murray had to work hard in the second set after dropping serve twice in succession, but saved two set points at 2-5 and another two games later before winning five of the last six points in the tie-break.
It was a third meeting between the three-time grand slam champion and 42nd-ranked Bublik this season, with Murray taking a 2-1 advantage.
Bublik is known as one of the more flamboyant players on tour, and Murray said in his on-court interview: “He’s predictable in his unpredictability. You’re prepared for some amazing shots and then maybe some loose games.
“Today he played some amazing stuff for five or six games in the second set and everything was coming off. I was getting a bit frustrated but I kept fighting, held a tough game at 5-2 and then I thought I played well through to the finish.”
Murray's Stuttgart journey so far
Andy Murray began his campaign at the Stuttgart Open with victory over Australia’s Christopher O’Connell.
The two-time Wimbledon champion lost in the semi-finals of the second-tier Challenger event in Surbiton last week and headed to Germany to continue his grass-court season.
He lost the first three games to qualifier O’Connell but recovered strongly to claim a 6-4, 6-3 victory and reach the second round.
Murray could have faced a quick rematch with Denis Kudla, the player he lost to in Surbiton, but the American fell in straight sets to seventh seed Alexander Bublik, 7-6 (3), 7-5.
Matteo Berrettini under pressure
Currently on court is the No2 seed Matteo Berrettini, who is losing 5-3 to Lorenzo Sonego in the first set of their quarter-final. They are on the other side of the draw to Murray and Tsitsipas – should Murray win he could face Nick Krygios in the semi-finals.
Murray and Tsitsipas share tense history
Murray and Tsitsipas have history. They have only played once but it was a fiery match in last year’s US Open. Murray led by two sets to one before the Greek roared back to win in five.
However, tensions grew when Tsitsipas took eight minutes for a bathroom break before the start of the fifth set, and then immediately broke a furious Murray. He went on to close out a 2-6, 7-6(7), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory in just less than five hours.
Murray, who could be heard shouting “it’s cheating” towards his box during the final set, condemned the long break as “nonsense” and said he had lost respect for his opponent.
“It’s not so much leaving the court. It’s the amount of time,” Murray said. “It’s nonsense and he knows it. That’s annoying for me because it sounds like sour grapes because you’ve lost a match. I would have said the same thing if I’d won, I promise.
“It’s just disappointing because I feel it influenced the outcome of the match. I’m not saying I necessarily win that match, for sure, but it had influence on what was happening after those breaks.”
But Tsitsipas denied bending the rules. “If there’s something that he has to tell me, we should speak, the two of us, to kind of understand what went wrong. I don’t think I broke any rules. I played by the guidelines, how everything is. I don’t know how my opponent feels when I’m out there playing the match. It’s not really my priority.
“As far as I’m playing by the rules and sticking to what the ATP says is fair, then the rest is fine. I have nothing against him. Absolutely nothing.”
Stefanos Tsitsipas is No1 seed
Murray beats Bublik in previous round
Andy Murray
