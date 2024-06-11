( EPA )

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Andy Murray begins his grass court season at the Stuttgart Open as he kicks off his grass court season with an eye on performing strongly at Wimbledon.

Murray’s Wimbledon preparation could also be the start of a farewell as he has previously hinted at a possible retirement this summer meaning this could be his final season as a professional.

Today’s match is against Marcos Giron who will be a tough opponent for the 37-year-old with the American having climbed into the world’s top 50 this year.

Elsewhere, Emma Raducanu will be in action at the Nottingham Open. Raducanu missed the French Open to focus on her fitness ahead of the grass court season. She takes on Ena Shibahara as she continues her comeback following wrist and ankle operations last year.

Follow all the live action from Stuttgart and Nottingham in the blog below: