Andy Murray will kickstart his Miami Open campaign against Matteo Berrettini in the first round on Wednesday.

While Murray’s performances have improved since a six-match winless run to start the year, the Scot has still failed to put together back-to-back wins and reach a third round this calendar year.

After defeat against World No 5 Andrey Rublev in the second round at Indian Wells, the 36-year-old now travels to the Miami Open where he has twice won the tournament (2009 and 2013).

It is a tough draw for Murray, though, as he takes on the returning Berrettini who competed last week for the first time since withdrawing from the US Open with injury in August last year.

The Italian does have a superior head-to-head record against Murray but lost against the Scot the last time they met at the 2023 Australian Open and is yet to secure a main-draw victory at Miami.

What time is Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini?

Murray vs Berrettini is scheduled to take place as the third match on Stadium Court, with a current estimated start time of 7pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The 2024 Miami Open will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports, with customers also able to catch the action online via Sky Go.

Odds

Murray: 1/1

Berrettini: 8/11

