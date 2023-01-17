Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



Andy Murray produced a vintage performance to defeat Matteo Berrettini at the Australian Open, in what is the 35-year-old’s best win at a grand slam since 2017.

Murray shocked the 13th seed Berrettini 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (6) under the roof on Rod Laver Arena, sealing his first win over a top-20 player at a grand slam in over five years.

The former world No 1, who was beaten by Berrettini in four sets at the US Open last year, forced early errors from the Italian in the opening stages to take a two-set lead.

Berrettini came roaring back to win the third and fourth, which was sealed 9-7 in a dramatic tiebreak.

more to follow...