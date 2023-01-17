Andy Murray rolls back the years to win five-set epic with Matteo Berrettini at Australian Open 2023
Murray shocked the 13th seed Berrettini 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (6) under the roof on Rod Laver Arena
Andy Murray produced a vintage performance to defeat Matteo Berrettini at the Australian Open, in what is the 35-year-old’s best win at a grand slam since 2017.
Murray shocked the 13th seed Berrettini 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (6) under the roof on Rod Laver Arena, sealing his first win over a top-20 player at a grand slam in over five years.
The former world No 1, who was beaten by Berrettini in four sets at the US Open last year, forced early errors from the Italian in the opening stages to take a two-set lead.
Berrettini came roaring back to win the third and fourth, which was sealed 9-7 in a dramatic tiebreak.
more to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies