Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Andy Murray rolls back the years to win five-set epic with Matteo Berrettini at Australian Open 2023

Murray shocked the 13th seed Berrettini 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (6) under the roof on Rod Laver Arena

Jamie Braidwood
Tuesday 17 January 2023 08:08
Comments
<p>Australian Open celebrates during his match with Matteo Berrettini</p>

Australian Open celebrates during his match with Matteo Berrettini

(Getty Images)

Andy Murray produced a vintage performance to defeat Matteo Berrettini at the Australian Open, in what is the 35-year-old’s best win at a grand slam since 2017.

Murray shocked the 13th seed Berrettini 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (6) under the roof on Rod Laver Arena, sealing his first win over a top-20 player at a grand slam in over five years.

The former world No 1, who was beaten by Berrettini in four sets at the US Open last year, forced early errors from the Italian in the opening stages to take a two-set lead.

Berrettini came roaring back to win the third and fourth, which was sealed 9-7 in a dramatic tiebreak.

more to follow...

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in