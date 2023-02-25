Jump to content

Liveupdated1677340538

Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev LIVE: Qatar Open score and latest updates

Murray beat Jiri Lehecka after saving five match points in the deciding set with his first ATP Tour title since Antwerp in 2019 now one victory away

Jack Rathborn
Saturday 25 February 2023 15:55
Comments
Murray: 'One of the most amazing turnarounds of my career,' on reaching the final in Qatar

Andy Murray faces Daniil Medvedev in the Qatar Open final looking to end an incredible week.

After saving five match points to beat Jiri Lehecka on Friday, beating the Russian and former world No 1 will bring the Scot his first ATP Tour title since Antwerp in 2019.

As for most of this week following a series of fine wins over Lorenzo Sonego, Alexander Zverev, Alexandre Muller and Lehecka, Murray is a big underdog today.

Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, defeated Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets in the semi-finals.

The Russian has a 2-0 career record over Murray, both times outdoors on a hard court, most recently in Miami last year (6-4, 6-2). Follow live build-up to Murray vs Medvedev in the Qatar Open final below:

1677340538

Qatar Open: Andy Murray 3-4* Daniil Medvedev

Can Medvedev hold his nerve here? To spurn a two-break lead in the first would be a real concern.

But that’s a magical backhand winner cross court, superb.

Jack Rathborn25 February 2023 15:55
1677340326

Qatar Open: Andy Murray 3-4* Daniil Medvedev

Murray mixing up the depth well now, could this change the momentum of the match?

Now with a break point to pile on the pressure.

What a hold!

Jack Rathborn25 February 2023 15:52
1677339888

Qatar Open: Andy Murray *2-4 Daniil Medvedev

Murray shouting at himself at the changeover.

The Russian has been excellent and now his service game creeps him up to 40-15, two game points.

Murray still not losing hope in this first set, fetching a horrid drop shot from the Russian and then hammering it deep to erase a second game point. Deuce.

Murray spurns a break point with a big backhand long as Medvedev scrambled to the net.

He’ll get another chance, sensational return from way out wide. TAKES IT, 2-4!

(REUTERS)
Jack Rathborn25 February 2023 15:44
1677339573

Qatar Open: Andy Murray 1-4* Daniil Medvedev

A key moment in the match then, Murray has been grinding, as you’d expect, with 1-3 about as bad as he could expect from his game so far.

Can’t lose spirit here, but he’s dragged back to 30-30 after a looping forehand from Medvedev changes up that rally.

An in to out forehand from Murray across the court is too wide, chance Medvedev to secure the second break. 30-40.

And Murray can’t pick that ball off the baseline, scooping into the net, 1-4.

(REUTERS)
Jack Rathborn25 February 2023 15:39
1677339333

Qatar Open: Andy Murray *1-3 Daniil Medvedev

And here we go again, break point for Murray, stepping into the second serve and swatting a backhand cross court past Medvedev.

But that’s some serve from the Russian, who puts away the subsequent forehand.

Those heavy forehands from Medvedev working well to break Murray down in the battle from the baseline.

And it’s a hold, more disappointment for Murray, who trails 3-1 after 21 minutes.

Jack Rathborn25 February 2023 15:35
1677339102

Qatar Open: Andy Murray 1-2* Daniil Medvedev

Frustration for Murray, 0-15 and looking to jump on a second serve, but he nets. 15-15.

A really competitive game this, Medvedev coming to the net and swatting one away with a lovely forehand.

Murray’s backhand slice working nicely though! Break point coming, 30-40.

Murray livid after a booming Medvedev serve saves the break point, then an unforced error at deuce. But we’re back at deuce because Medvedev cannot convert the backhand with Murray out of position.

Daniel Medvedev of Russia returns to Andy Murray

(AP)
Jack Rathborn25 February 2023 15:31
1677338998

Qatar Open: Andy Murray 1-2* Daniil Medvedev

That’s better, some cheap points for Murray!

He rattles off a hold to earn a foothold in this game.

Now for some drinks.

Andy Murray of Great Britain returns to Daniel Medvedev

(AP)
Jack Rathborn25 February 2023 15:29
1677338745

Qatar Open: Andy Murray *0-2 Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev showing real torque in these ground strokes.

Races into a 30-0 lead...

That was routine, a hold and Medvedev leads 2-0.

(REUTERS)
Jack Rathborn25 February 2023 15:25
1677338461

Qatar Open: Andy Murray 0-1* Daniil Medvedev

Magic from Murray!

The sliced backhand drop shot to save 2/3 break points.

Still not out of the woods yet, but what a rally there, he held his nerve and adjusted well.

Now an unreturned first serev, deuce. Immense character, three break points saved in the first game.

Another incredible rally, real whip fro Medvedev on that vicious forehand, opens up the court with Murray unable to find depth.

Then the hop and a skip to put away the backhand on the rise. Lovely. A fourth break point coming up...

Murray nets, game and a break for Medvedev after an eight-minute game!

(REUTERS)
Jack Rathborn25 February 2023 15:21
1677338205

Qatar Open: Andy Murray *0-0 Daniil Medvedev

Murray serving here then, we’re underway!

A slow start, and Medvedev takes a 0-30 advantage after Murray nets with the forehand cross court.

And a failed challenge sees Murray on second serve, a terrible start, this.

A lengthy rally then ends with a backhand slice hitting the net for Murray, three break points already!

Jack Rathborn25 February 2023 15:16

