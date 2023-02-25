✕ Close Murray: 'One of the most amazing turnarounds of my career,' on reaching the final in Qatar

Andy Murray faces Daniil Medvedev in the Qatar Open final looking to end an incredible week.

After saving five match points to beat Jiri Lehecka on Friday, beating the Russian and former world No 1 will bring the Scot his first ATP Tour title since Antwerp in 2019.

As for most of this week following a series of fine wins over Lorenzo Sonego, Alexander Zverev, Alexandre Muller and Lehecka, Murray is a big underdog today.

Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, defeated Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets in the semi-finals.

The Russian has a 2-0 career record over Murray, both times outdoors on a hard court, most recently in Miami last year (6-4, 6-2). Follow live build-up to Murray vs Medvedev in the Qatar Open final below: