Andy Murray vs Alexandre Muller LIVE: Qatar Open score and latest updates from quarter-final
Andy Murray will look to continue his remarkable run in the Qatar Open when he faces Alexandre Muller for a place in the semi-finals in Doha.
The Scot produced another gutsy performance as he battled past world number 16 Alexander Zverev to win in three sets in the second round. Prior to that, Murray saved three match points on the way to an epic first-round victory against Italian Lorenzo Sonego.
Frenchman Muller is the world No 170 and reached the quarter-finals after wins against Nikoloz Basilashvili and eighth seed Botic van de Zandschulp.
The match will be Muller’s first quarter-final on the main tour with victory securing him a new career-high ranking. Murray, meanwhile, will be chasing his first ATP Tour tournament win since his victory in Antwerp, Belgium in 2019.
Andy Murray 1-0 Alexandre Muller*
That will work as a start! First serve of the match is an ace down the ‘t’ for Murray. The next point is a much longer rally but agressive groundstrokes from Murray force the mistake for 30-0.
Muller goes long and then Murray puts away a forehand volley for a simple hold to love. Perfect start for the Brit
*denotes next to serve
Andy Murray vs Alexandre Muller
Warm-ups completed. Murray to serve first. The draw has opened up for him, with world No 170 in his first main tour quarter-final Alexandre Muller today and 21-year-old Jiri Lehecka awaiting in the semi-finals...
Let’s do this!
Andy Murray vs Alexandre Muller
Andy Murray has always been one to never say die but it feels like he’s taken his battling qualities to almost comedic new heights this season.
After his slew of marathons at the Australian Open, he’s had a pair of three-set epics to reach the quarter-finals this week. He saved match points against Lorenzo Sonego before triumphing in round one, then went deep again against Alexander Zverev yesterday.
Another odyssey today or can he get the job done in more serene fashion? Time will tell.
Andy Murray vs Alexandre Muller
The coin toss is done and done electronically... Because, why not I guess...
Muller correctly calls ‘Qatar’ (his options were Qatar or falcon...) and opts to receive so Murray will be serving first. A quick warm-up and then we’ll be underway.
Andy Murray vs Alexandre Muller
Andy Murray and Alexandre Muller have never faced each other before, which perhaps isn’t a surprise given that Muller has never reached a main-tour quarter-final before.
There are 100 places between them in the world rankings, with Frenchman Muller down at 170 compared to Murray’s 70. Muller shouldn’t be underestimated though as he has beaten wily campaigner Nikoloz Basilashvili and eighth seed Botic van de Zandschulp in Doha this week.
“He’s obviously had a good week this week,” Murray said of his upcoming opponent following yesterday’s win over Alex Zverev. “Coming through qualifying, he will have played four matches now, so obviously likes these conditions.
“My coach will obviously watch some video and stuff to get a bit more familiar with his game, but it’s an opportunity for me in the quarters.”
Andy Murray vs Alexandre Muller
Here come the players! Tremendous reception for two-time Qatar Open winner Andy Murray. This could be a fun one.
Who’s playing at the Qatar Open?
The Qatar Open is an ATP Tour 250 event, but it’s attracted a star-studded entry list.
Top Seeds:
Andrey Rublev (1) - ELIMINATED
Felix Auger Aliassime (2)
Daniil Medvedev (3)
Alexander Zverev (4) - ELIMINATED
Wildcards:
Andy Murray
Andy Murray vs Alexandre Muller
Jiri Lehecka has wrapped things up against Andrey Rublev. The Czech star triumphed 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 and that means the 21-year-old will face the winner of Andy Murray vs Alexandre Muller in the semi-finals tomorrow.
Murray and Muller will be on court imminently. Let’s get it on!
Andy Murray vs Alexandre Muller
Andy Murray vs Alexandre Muller
We’re getting closer to Murray heading on to court. Jiri Lehecka has been playing superbly in his deciding set against Andrey Rublev.
He’s a game away from victory at 5-2. Remember, Murray vs Muller follows this match
