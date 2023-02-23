Andy Murray is looking to continue a promising week in Doha (AFP via Getty Images)

Andy Murray will look to continue his remarkable run in the Qatar Open when he faces Alexandre Muller for a place in the semi-finals in Doha.

The Scot produced another gutsy performance as he battled past world number 16 Alexander Zverev to win in three sets in the second round. Prior to that, Murray saved three match points on the way to an epic first-round victory against Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

Frenchman Muller is the world No 170 and reached the quarter-finals after wins against Nikoloz Basilashvili and eighth seed Botic van de Zandschulp.

The match will be Muller’s first quarter-final on the main tour with victory securing him a new career-high ranking. Murray, meanwhile, will be chasing his first ATP Tour tournament win since his victory in Antwerp, Belgium in 2019.

Follow live coverage of Andy Murray’s quarter-final in Qatar below: