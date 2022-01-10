Andy Murray lampoons Nigel Farage with cutting tweet over Novak Djokovic saga

Andy Murray has mocked Nigel Farage with a cutting tweet after the former politician celebrated Novak Djokovic’s successful appeal against deportation from Australia.

Djokovic’s legal team won their case for the Serbian star to remain in the country, after his visa was initially revoked by the Australian Border Force and the player was caught up in an international diplomatic storm.

Djokovic has publicly stated his position against vaccinations in the past and has not had the Covid-19 vaccine, but claims to have tested positive for Covid in mid-December which made him exempt from Australia’s strict policy on visitors being vaccinated before entering the country.

Farage, who is most famous for his aggressive pro-Brexit and anti-immigration politics, is sceptical of vaccinations and has been championing Djokovic’s cause on social media, posting a video of himself joining Djokovic’s family to welcome in the news of the hearing.

Murray responded to the video by tweeting Farage: “Please record the awkward moment when you tell them you’ve spent most of your career campaigning to have people from Eastern Europe deported,” accompanied by a winking face emoji.

Murray, a long-time friend of Djokovic, said he had not spoken to the nine-time Australian Open champion, who is looking to eclipse Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal with his 21st grand slam title in Melbourne this month, but expressed concern for Djokovic and for the sport of tennis.

“I think everyone is shocked by it to be honest,” Murray told reporters in Melbourne. “I’m going to say two things on it just now. The first thing is that I hope that Novak is OK. I know him well, and I’ve always had a good relationship with him and I hope that he’s OK.

“It’s really not good for tennis at all, and I don’t think it’s good for anyone involved.”

The Briton, who has been handed a wildcard for the Australian Open main draw, said he would wait until the full facts of the situation were clear before commenting further on the issue.