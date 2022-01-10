Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Court hearing to decide world number one’s Australian Open fate
Novak Djokovic’s fate will be decided at a court hearing on Monday and the world number one has been allowed out of immigration detention to follow proceedings. The Australian government tried to push the hearing back by 48 hours but a court order by Judge Anthony Kelly said it had been “refused without prejudice” and that the case would be heard at 10am on Monday.
The case centres around whether Australia’s government and border force have made errors in their handling of Djokovic’s visa and their decision to revoke it. The Serbian claims he satisfied the requirements for a medical exemption because he contracted Covid-19 in December, but the Australian government says that the rule allowing those who have previously had the virus only applies to Australian residents re-entering the country, not visitors.
Djokovic has been in detention in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne ever since Thursday but has been allowed to leave to watch these proceedings elsewhere alongside his legal team. Follow all the latest news and updates from Djokovic’s hearing below.
Djokovic’s parents support from Serbia
Novak Djokovic’s parents joined a rally of support for their son in his native Serbia on the eve of today’s crucial court hearing.
“Today is a big day. Today, the whole world will hear the truth,” Djokovic’s mother, Dijana Djokovic, told the crowd in downtown Belgrade.
“We hope that Novak will come out as a free man. We send great love to Novak. We believe in him, but also in the independent judiciary in Melbourne,” she added.
Djokovic’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, said “this is happening because we are only a small part of the world, but we are proud people.
“They can’t break us. Novak is the personification of freedom, everything human that one man contains in himself. Shame on them!”
Dijana said that the conditions in the hotel in Melbourne where Djokovic is staying are “not humane.”
“He doesn’t even have breakfast,” she said. “He has a wall to stare at and he can’t even see a park in front or go out of the room.”
We are - finally - back underway.
Christopher Tran, here on behalf of the federal government, begins by reminding Judge Anthony Kelly that the deadline to deport Djokovic from Australia is 4pm Australian time (5am UK).
Kelly then extends it until 8pm before we are treated to another temporary adjournment.
Djokovic leaves detention in Melbourne
It is been reported in Australia that Djokovic has left detention to follow this hearing at an undisclosed location.
Djokovic was instructed by Judge Anthony Kelly to be temporarily allowed to leave detention in order for him to watch these proceedings from somewhere other than the Park Hotel in Melbourne where he has been ever since he was denied entry into the country back on Thursday.
Kelly says that Djokovic should stay with his legal representatives “until the conclusion of each hearing and to secure his safe return to detention upon the conclusion of each hearing”.
Melbourne’s The Age report he has now left but it is not known where Djokovic has gone to. Wherever he is, he can remain there until the conclusion of the hearing, however long that may be.
Court hearing set to resume
Despite suggestions the hearing would resume by 3.15pm in Melbourne it appears it has now been pushed back.
We can now expect proceedings to get back underway around 3.45pm, so in a little under a quarter of an hour.
As we’ve told you, Christopher Tran, representing the Australian state today, will begin arguing his case when they do.
Djokovic fans in full voice
Djokovic’s fans have come out in force to support their hero despite rising temperatures in Melbourne today.
It’s 28 degrees downtown but more than a hundred supporters gathered outside the Federal Court as they wait see whether their man will win his case.
Local reports suggest they were in good voice too singing various songs and dancing, although many have now retreated to the shade as the proceedings go on into the afternoon.
Court hearing set to resume after lunch break
The court hearing which will decide whether Novak Djokovic is allowed to enter Australia and defend his Australian Open title is set to resume after a short adjournment for lunch.
The men’s world number one was denied entry to the country last Thursday after border officials refused to grant him a visa.
Djokovic’s vaccination status was key with his contention that a recent positive Covid test was enough for a medical exemption not enough to get through the country’s strict immigration rules.
He has been held in detention ever since but has been allowed out to follow these proceedings today alongside his legal team.
Nicholas Wood, representing Djokovic, has made his oral submissions on behalf of his client this morning with Christopher Tran, representing the state today, set to begin arguing his case shortly.
It looks set to centre on Djokovic’s experience at Melbourne airport and the border official’s handling of his case. Judge Anthony Kelly earlier questioned “what more could this man have done?” upon his arrival.
Got all of that? Yes? Lovely. Then off we go.
Victoria defends role in Djokovic saga
This situation has shed light on the differences in policy between Australia and the states within Australia.
Victorian health minister Martin Foley says the role of his state in this whole saga has always been clear.
“Once you’re approved to get into the country, we had an independent, arm’s length process that compared anonymously - without any identifying features - the expert medical considerations as to whether you are eligible to play in a tournament,” he said in a press conference on Monday.
“Not whether you are eligible to get [into the] country. We determine who enters a tournament in partnership with Tennis Australia, we don’t determine who gets a visa.
"Only one level of government determines that visa, and it’s not the Victorian government.”
Live stream issues pose problem for ‘open justice'
Media lawyer Justin Quill claims the live streaming problems that have beset these proceedings so far pose a threat to just how “open” the hearing is.
“The risk is high that if the technology fails you have zero open justice, you have secret justice,” he says.
“And in a case like this, that can lead to rumours, speculation and innuendo about what’s really going on.
“That sentiment comes directly from a precedence about the importance of maintaining open justice even when to do so causes great difficulty.”
Timeline of saga so far
A reminder of how we got to this point where the world’s best tennis player’s participation in the first grand slam of the year is being decided by a group of lawyers over a Zoom link.
The nine-time champion in Melbourne was denied entry to Australia on Thursday last week and has been kept at a state-run quarantine hotel in the suburb of Carlton ever since, with the Australian Border Force denying the 34-year-old any preferential treatment.
The saga has become a major diplomatic incident with Australians furious that Djokovic, who has openly opposed vaccinations, was granted an exemption to enter the country.
Meanwhile, Serbian politicians have fiercely criticised the actions of the Australian authorities, accusing Scott Morrison’s government of attempting to persecute and humiliate Djokovic.
Here’s a timeline of how we got to this point.
Timeline of Novak Djokovic’s visa saga in Australia
The nine-times Australian Open champion remains in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne
Djokovic’s airport experience likely to prove key
Djokovic's experience at the airport upon arrival in Australia is likely to prove key to his case.
A tired and confused Djokovic claims that he asked for extra time to speak to his agent and his lawyers and that his request was granted before he was woken up at 6am and urged to agree to the visa cancellation as it was in his best interest to do so.
His legal team say this advice was "spurious" and "manifestly unjust".
It is being argued that this treatment by border officials when he arrived in Melbourne was unfair and, if deemed to be so, could be the basis of him winning the verdict.
