Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE: Tennis score in Dubai plus latest Andy Murray updates
The Serbian is playing for the first time since being deported from Australia ahead of the 2022 Australian Open
Novak Djokovic is back after the Covid vaccine exemption saga that led to his deportation ahead of the 2022 Australian Open. The Serbian tennis star could only watch on as Rafael Nadal edged Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller to take the lead over Djokovic and Roger Federer in the race to finish their careers with the most men’s Grand Slams of all time.
Djokovic maintains he is at “peak” performance ahead of his return to tour, the No 1 player in male tennis is excited to play again at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis championship: “It wasn’t really difficult for me to pick up a racket and go out and practice the sport and just play. I’m as well prepared as I possibly can be.”Djokovic’s presence has attracted strange decisions from the tournament organisers, with most photographers and videographers blocked from the 34-year-old’s news conference without explanation, while security guards flanked Djokovic at practice and questioning reporters who tried to grab a glimpse of him serving and swinging on the court, despite this not applying to any other players.
“There were lots of emotions after I came back from Australia,” he said. “It was strange. I was disappointed, I was sad about the way it all has played out and the way I left the country. Whatever tournament I’ll be able to play I’ll be trying to get to that country and play that tournament. I really can’t choose. It’s really about where I can go and play.”
Follow live build-up to Djokovic vs Musetti - PLUS latest score updates as Andy Murray battles Australia’s Christopher O'Connell:
Novak Djokovic mocked by Ryanair over comments on vaccine stance
Novak Djokovic’s latest comments on whether he would receive the Covid-19 vaccine have been mocked - by budget airline Ryanair.
It comes after Djokovic gave his first interview since being deported from Australia last month following a row over his medical exemption for the vaccine.
The men’s world No 1 told the BBC that although he is “keeping his mind open” about getting a Covid vaccine in the future, he would be prepared to miss this year’s French Open and Wimbledon tournaments over his “principles”.
Ryanair mocks Novak Djokovic’s comments on vaccine stance
The airline sent a viral tweet following Djokovic’s interview with the BBC
Novak Djokovic trains in Dubai ahead of first match since deportation from Australian
Novak Djokovic previews return to court at Dubai Duty Free Tennis championship
Djokovic maintains he is at “peak” performance ahead of his return to tour at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis championship.
“It wasn’t really difficult for me to pick up a racket and go out and practice the sport and just play. I’m as well prepared as I possibly can be,” the Serbian said.
“There were lots of emotions after I came back from Australia. It was strange. I was disappointed, I was sad about the way it all has played out and the way I left the country.
“Whatever tournament I’ll be able to play I’ll be trying to get to that country and play that tournament. I really can’t choose. It’s really about where I can go and play.
“Having previous positive experiences on the court and titles obviously connects me to this place even more. We’ll play this tournament and see how it goes further down the line.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies