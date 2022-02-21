Novak Djokovic of Serbia speaks to the media ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic is back after the Covid vaccine exemption saga that led to his deportation ahead of the 2022 Australian Open. The Serbian tennis star could only watch on as Rafael Nadal edged Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller to take the lead over Djokovic and Roger Federer in the race to finish their careers with the most men’s Grand Slams of all time.

Djokovic maintains he is at “peak” performance ahead of his return to tour, the No 1 player in male tennis is excited to play again at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis championship: “It wasn’t really difficult for me to pick up a racket and go out and practice the sport and just play. I’m as well prepared as I possibly can be.”Djokovic’s presence has attracted strange decisions from the tournament organisers, with most photographers and videographers blocked from the 34-year-old’s news conference without explanation, while security guards flanked Djokovic at practice and questioning reporters who tried to grab a glimpse of him serving and swinging on the court, despite this not applying to any other players.

“There were lots of emotions after I came back from Australia,” he said. “It was strange. I was disappointed, I was sad about the way it all has played out and the way I left the country. Whatever tournament I’ll be able to play I’ll be trying to get to that country and play that tournament. I really can’t choose. It’s really about where I can go and play.”

