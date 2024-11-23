Andy Murray to coach Novak Djokovic at Australian Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Andy Murray will coach Novak Djokovic before and during next season’s Australian Open, in an extraordinary move.

Murray, who retired from tennis at the Paris Olympics in August, will help his long-time rival as he bids to win a 11th Australian Open title in January.

“I’m going to be joining Novak’s team in the off season, helping him to prepare for the Australian Open,” Murray said in a statement.

“I’m really excited for it and looking forward to spending time on the same side of the net as Novak for a change, helping him to achieve his goals”.

Djokovic added: “I am excited to have one of my greatest rivals on the same side of the net, as my coach.

“Looking forward to start of the season and competing in Australia alongside Andy with whom I have shared many exceptional moments on the Australian soil.”

Earlier this month he pulled out of the ATP Finals due to “an ongoing injury”, bringing his season to an early end.

Murray was a five-time finalist at the Australian Open but never won that particular grand slam, while Djokovic was beaten in the semi-finals last year by eventual winner Jannik Sinner.

Prior to that he had won the last four Australian Opens he had competed in, with the outlier being in 2022 when he was ultimately denied entry to the country due to vaccination rules.

While Djokovic did not win any grand slam title in 2024 - a losing finalist at Wimbledon was the closest he came - he did win Olympic gold at Paris 2024.

Following Murray’s retirement after those Games, Rafael Nadal also ended his own career this past week after a Davis Cup exit. Along with Roger Federer, that pairing and Djokovic made up men’s tennis’ so-called Big Four, leaving the Serbian as the only remaining member still playing.

Speaking on their respective retirements he recently acknowledged that “I still enjoy competing but part of me left with them, a big part of me.”

But Djokovic is set to continue and still harbours ambitions of further significant success - with one of his great rivals now set to be in his corner in Melbourne.